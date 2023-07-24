Not All Emmy Nominated Series Drive Viewer Demand; Find Out Which Ones Were Most Popular Last Season
Hollywood’s writers and actors may be on strike for fairer compensation and for regulations against the use of artificial intelligence for projects, but the 2023 Emmys are still scheduled as planned… for now. The nominations for the Primetime Emmys were announced on July 12, whereas the event will take place on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, with January being rumored as the fallback date should the strikes prevent the ceremony from moving forward as planned.
No matter when the awards are eventually presented, it’s clear who the top dogs are heading into this year’s ceremony. While HBO and its streaming service Max lead the way in terms of nominations, The Wrap broken down some data from research firm Parrot Analytics to compare Emmy-nominated shows’ most recent seasons with their IMDb scores in order to see how the most acclaimed series stack up with audiences.
Although the final season of HBO’s “Succession” came out on top with 27 nominations and the premium cable networks’ video game adaptation “Last of Us” was close behind with 24, Parrot’s analysis shows that AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” is the highest rated series according to IMDb. With a series rating of 9.0, the final season recorded 60 times more demand than the average show. However, despite 46 nominations, “Better Call Saul” has never won an Emmy, so demand and audience opinions don’t always equate to awards success.
In terms of demand, the first seasons of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Netflix’s “Wednesday” were the highest-rated shows, while “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” and Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” rounded out the top five in terms of audience score.
Parrot’s data also shows how age and gender demographics break down across some of the most nominated and most popular shows from the past season. “Better Call Saul” overwhelmingly was favored by men and skewed older than other shows in its category. Conversely, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” was the most female-leaning drama that Parrot looked at while also having the highest percentage of Millenial viewers. “House of the Dragon” exceedingly had the highest share of Generation Z and Zinnials (ages 23 to 29) amongst the shows examined. “Succession” enjoyed a nearly 50/50 between male and female viewers.
While demand and audience ratings don’t necessarily serve as perfect predictors for Emmy Award wins, if you are behind on your TV viewing these days and don’t know where to start, perhaps Parrot’s breakdowns can point you in the right direction.
How to Watch the Most Popular 2023 Emmy-Nominated Shows:
Better Call SaulFebruary 8, 2015
Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.
-
House of the DragonAugust 21, 2022
The Targaryen dynasty is at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins when King Viserys breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.
-
WednesdayNovember 23, 2022
Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
Follow the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
-
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySeptember 21, 2022
This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
-
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
-
The Last of UsJanuary 15, 2023
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the United States and depend on each other for survival.
-
Obi-Wan KenobiMay 26, 2022
During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, embarks on a crucial mission to confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.
-
Daisy Jones & the SixMarch 2, 2023
In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.