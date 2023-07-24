Not All Emmy Nominated Series Drive Viewer Demand; Find Out Which Ones Were Most Popular Last Season

Hollywood’s writers and actors may be on strike for fairer compensation and for regulations against the use of artificial intelligence for projects, but the 2023 Emmys are still scheduled as planned… for now. The nominations for the Primetime Emmys were announced on July 12, whereas the event will take place on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, with January being rumored as the fallback date should the strikes prevent the ceremony from moving forward as planned.

No matter when the awards are eventually presented, it’s clear who the top dogs are heading into this year’s ceremony. While HBO and its streaming service Max lead the way in terms of nominations, The Wrap broken down some data from research firm Parrot Analytics to compare Emmy-nominated shows’ most recent seasons with their IMDb scores in order to see how the most acclaimed series stack up with audiences.

Although the final season of HBO’s “Succession” came out on top with 27 nominations and the premium cable networks’ video game adaptation “Last of Us” was close behind with 24, Parrot’s analysis shows that AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” is the highest rated series according to IMDb. With a series rating of 9.0, the final season recorded 60 times more demand than the average show. However, despite 46 nominations, “Better Call Saul” has never won an Emmy, so demand and audience opinions don’t always equate to awards success.

In terms of demand, the first seasons of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Netflix’s “Wednesday” were the highest-rated shows, while “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” and Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” rounded out the top five in terms of audience score.

Parrot’s data also shows how age and gender demographics break down across some of the most nominated and most popular shows from the past season. “Better Call Saul” overwhelmingly was favored by men and skewed older than other shows in its category. Conversely, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” was the most female-leaning drama that Parrot looked at while also having the highest percentage of Millenial viewers. “House of the Dragon” exceedingly had the highest share of Generation Z and Zinnials (ages 23 to 29) amongst the shows examined. “Succession” enjoyed a nearly 50/50 between male and female viewers.

Click to expand image.

While demand and audience ratings don’t necessarily serve as perfect predictors for Emmy Award wins, if you are behind on your TV viewing these days and don’t know where to start, perhaps Parrot’s breakdowns can point you in the right direction.

How to Watch the Most Popular 2023 Emmy-Nominated Shows: