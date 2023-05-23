Now that HBO Max is ‘Max’, Can You Get a Free Trial?

Today is the big day when Max takes the place of the old HBO Max. If you’re a current subscriber, your account should switch over automatically. But if you’re not a subscriber and you want to take a look at all the changes, can you see it for free? Thankfully, yes.

How to Get a Free Trial

There are two ways to see Max for free. Both are straightforward.

Do a Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video and Add Max

Prime Video itself offers a generous 30-day free trial if you don’t have it. And it’s worth grabbing so you can see tons of movies and great shows like “The Boys,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Expanse,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Citadel,” and more. Once you have a Prime Video subscription, just click here to start a 7-day FREE trial of Max.

While you have the Max trial, you’ll be able to see all 35,000+ hours of Max content, ad-free.

Seven days is plenty of time to make it through “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Chernobyl,” “Watchmen,” or “Station Eleven.” You’ll probably need more time to make it through “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Six Feet Under,” “Game of Thrones,” or “Deadwood.”

After the Max trial ends, you’ll still have 23 days to cruise the Prime Video library for free. It’s a great deal. There are tons of other great add-on channels you can try for free as well.

Try Hulu for Free and Add Max

Hulu is one of the top streaming services around, and it also offers a great 30-day free trial. The downside of this is that you do have to put up with ads (unlike Amazon). But you will be able to see “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” great FX shows like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “The Bear,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu, go to your profile icon in the upper right corner and click “Account.” Then where you see “Your Subscription,” click “Manage Add-Ons.” You’ll see Max under its old name (HBO Max), but you can add it for a one-week free trial. You could also choose a free trial of Showtime, Cinemax, or STARZ.

No Free Trial from Max Directly

If you want the free trial, you can’t just go to Max’s website or try to go in by downloading the app. All Max plans force you to pay directly if you go that route. So just use one of our two workarounds and you’ll be able to start streaming for free today!