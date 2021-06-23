OFFICIAL: NBCU’s Peacock Reaches Deal to Bring Streaming Service to Amazon Fire TV

Just in time for the Olympics, NBCUniversal and Amazon announced that they have reached a deal to bring Peacock to Fire TV devices. The streaming service will be available to download across Fire Stick and Fire TV devices starting on June 24th. The new agreement will also keep NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere Apps like NBC and Bravo on Fire TV devices.

“We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible, so we’re excited to bring the service to millions more people who stream on Fire TV and Fire tablets,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Direct-to-Consumer.

Peacock will be compatible with the entire Fire TV product line-up including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Smart TV.

“Peacock has built an engaging streaming library that we know Fire TV customers will enjoy,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “By pairing Peacock with Fire TV, our joint customers will be able to use Alexa and personalized recommendations to rediscover some of the world’s most-loved sitcoms, watch all-new shows like Girls5Eva, and follow Olympic highlights – all from one service. ‘Alexa, watch Peacock.’”

While Peacock came to Roku devices last September, it has never been able to reach an agreement with Amazon for carriage on Fire TV devices. In fact, Peacock’s own social media team has been telling frustrated Amazon Fire TV users to sideload the app onto their Amazon Fire TV devices. “Sideloading” is the practice of installing an app on a device through means other than the official app store.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out! While Peacock is not currently supported on Amazon devices, there are sideloading options that some customers have found helpful. For more info, please visit https://t.co/uOhpoWNvAJ — PeacockTVCare (@PeacockTVCare) March 23, 2021

In March, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said during the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference he believes Peacock would be available on all major platforms soon. Roberts gave no specifics or timetable, simply saying that the move would happen soon.

“We’re not on every platform yet with Peacock. We’re on most. We hope and believe we’ll get to all the major platforms soon,” Roberts said during the call.

The move would fill a void for both parties, as Amazon Fire TV would join Roku’s platform, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV as the only streaming devices to have every major streaming service available in one place. Plus, Peacock would love to fill the Amazon-sized hole it currently has in its distribution.

Despite its inaccessibility on Amazon Fire TV, Peacock has thrived, hitting 42 million sign-ups as of April. Comcast has said about 1/3rd of signups as subscribers.

Appearing on Amazon Fire TV would put Peacock in front of Amazon’s over-50 million users, increasing the odds for more sign-ups. Peacock is currently available for download on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, and most smart TVs.