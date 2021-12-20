Oklahoma State Launches Subscription Streaming Service OSU Max

Cowboy fans now can have exclusive access to their favorite teams on Oklahoma State Athletics' new subscription-based streaming service, OSU Max, launching on Wednesday, December 22.

OSU Athletics partnered with Sport & Story to give fans premium content like behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, film-study sessions, podcasts, documentaries, and even Oklahoma State University’s historical archives. The biggest letdown, however, is that OSU Max will not live stream any games.

Other colleges have hopped on the streaming train, such as Notre Dame and its free service Fighting Irish TV as well as HBCUGO.TV which reaches 105 historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S.

OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg remarked on the $8.99 per month subscription service in a statement. “With our rich history and tradition in all sports, Oklahoma State has great stories to tell,” he said. “Our fans know some of these stories and will enjoy hearing them, again. But even more stories have never been told. With OSU Max, all of these unique stories about great teams, great players, great coaches and great games can be told. In addition, fans will literally go inside the huddles and locker rooms of their favorite Cowboy and Cowgirl teams. This partnership with Sport & Story will allow our fans to connect with our teams like never before and will give Oklahoma State student-athletes an engaging platform in this new NIL era. We couldn’t be more excited for this launch.”

Sport & Story is the group responsible for the “Our Time” series that featured the Cowboy football team during the 2020 season. They recently launched a similar direct-to-consumer site for Arkansas fans called Hogs+.

Sport & Story Media President/Executive Producer Bo Mattingly said, “Chad Weiberg and his team have been incredible partners as we’ve worked to create the next wave of fan content for OSU fans near and far… Bringing OSU Max to life is a continuation of our mission to elevate digital strategy across innovative athletic departments looking to take their fan bases and communities into the future.”

There will be 140 videos available upon initial release, with hundreds more coming in the next few months.

Episodic content includes:

The Follow: Takes fans behind the scenes with OSU teams before, during, and after the games.

Takes fans behind the scenes with OSU teams before, during, and after the games. My Time: Stories about the biggest names and personalities in OSU Athletics.

Stories about the biggest names and personalities in OSU Athletics. Cowboy Film Room: OSU Max analysts break down the most notable plays and players.

OSU Max analysts break down the most notable plays and players. Bedlam: An in-depth look into the entire history of the rivalry between the Cowboys and Sooners.

An in-depth look into the entire history of the rivalry between the Cowboys and Sooners. Cowboy Rewind: Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of OSU sports.

Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of OSU sports. Cowboy Face-To-Face: Interviews with OSU athletes, coaches, and newsmakers.

Interviews with OSU athletes, coaches, and newsmakers. Orange Power Conversations: Podcast with stories from the Cowboys and Cowgirls themselves.

Podcast with stories from the Cowboys and Cowgirls themselves. Cowboy Films: Documentaries surrounding the stories and personalities throughout OSU’s history.

