Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73; How to Stream Her Best Movies, Including ‘Grease,’ ‘Xanadu’
The singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, after battling breast cancer for more than 30 years. In a decades-long career that included performances on screens large and small, iconic music videos, and incredible concerts around the world, Newton-John’s legions of fans have turned to her as a beacon of light for decades.
Her official Facebook page revealed that she passed away at her home in California surrounded by family and friends.
Though she only starred in 14 movies, beginning with her iconic turn as good-girl-gone-greaser Sandy in the 1978 movie adaptation of “Grease,” Newton-John was everyone’s favorite sweetheart. She teamed up with her “Grease” costar John Travolta two years later for “Xanadu” and even though her acting credits were few and far between after that, her talent and smile never failed to light up the screen.
The Streaming Best of Olivia Newton-John
GreaseJuly 7, 1978
Australian good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. But when they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance despite their eccentric friends?
XanaduAugust 8, 1980
A beautiful muse inspires an artist and his older friend to convert a dilapidated auditorium into a lavish rollerskating club.
The Man from Snowy RiverSeptember 23, 1994
The Man from Snowy River is an Australian television series based on Banjo Paterson’s poem “The Man from Snowy River”. Released in Australia as Banjo Paterson’s The Man from Snowy River, the series was subsequently released in both the United States and the United Kingdom as Snowy River: The McGregor Saga.
The television series has no relationship to the 1982 film The Man from Snowy River or the 1988 sequel The Man from Snowy River II. Instead, the series follows the adventures of Matt McGregor, a successful squatter, and his family. Matt is the hero immortalized in Banjo Paterson’s poem “The Man from Snowy River”, and the series is set 25 years after his famous ride. The first season was very much a soap opera with several story arcs, but the primary one concerns the arrival of Matt’s American nephew, who’s bent on revenge, certain Matt cheated his father out of the station Matt now owns. In subsequent seasons, there were shorter story-arcs, often featuring guest stars over a few episodes, and some episodes stood entirely on their own. Stars and guest stars of the series included notables and future notables Andrew Clarke, Guy Pearce, Josh Lucas, Victoria Tennant, Olivia Newton John, Tracy Nelson, Lee Horsley, Dean Stockwell, Chad Lowe, Jane Badler, Wendy Hughes, Hugh Jackman, and Frances O’Connor.
Sordid LivesMay 25, 2000
“Sordid Lives” is about a family in a small Texas town preparing for the funeral of the mother. Among the characters are the grandson trying to find his identity in West Hollywood, the son who has spent the past twenty-three years dressed as Tammy Wynette, the sister and her best friend (who live in delightfully kitschy homes), and the two daughters (one strait-laced and one quite a bit of a loser).
Sordid Lives: The SeriesJuly 23, 2008
Sordid Lives: The Series is an American television series created, written, and directed by Del Shores and acts as a prequel to 2000 film Sordid Lives, also by Shores, self-described as a “Black comedy about white trash”. The show is set in small town Texas and centers around the Ingram family.
It stars Rue McClanahan, Olivia Newton-John, Caroline Rhea, Leslie Jordan, Beth Grant and most of the original cast of the film.
It premiered on Logo in July 2008. In Canada, Sordid Lives the uncut version can be seen on Super Channel and the censored version on Out TV. According to Logo’s contact page a second season will not be produced due to a lack of funding, and the Logo online web page for the series is no longer available.
The series premiered in the UK on Film24 in August 2009.
A Few Best MenOctober 14, 2011
A comedy about a groom and his three best men who travel to the Australian outback for a wedding.
Sharknado 5: Global SwarmingAugust 6, 2017
Fin and his wife April travel around the world to save their young son who’s trapped inside a sharknado.
The Very Excellent Mr. DundeeDecember 10, 2020
Paul tries to restore his sullied reputation on the eve of being knighted.