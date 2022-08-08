Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73; How to Stream Her Best Movies, Including ‘Grease,’ ‘Xanadu’

The singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, after battling breast cancer for more than 30 years. In a decades-long career that included performances on screens large and small, iconic music videos, and incredible concerts around the world, Newton-John’s legions of fans have turned to her as a beacon of light for decades.

Her official Facebook page revealed that she passed away at her home in California surrounded by family and friends.

Though she only starred in 14 movies, beginning with her iconic turn as good-girl-gone-greaser Sandy in the 1978 movie adaptation of “Grease,” Newton-John was everyone’s favorite sweetheart. She teamed up with her “Grease” costar John Travolta two years later for “Xanadu” and even though her acting credits were few and far between after that, her talent and smile never failed to light up the screen.