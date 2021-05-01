Olympia Dukakis Dies at 89 - How to Stream Her Best Films Including ‘Moonstruck’

Olympia Dukakis was often an audience’s favorite part of a film. She didn’t become a household name until her incredible turn as Cher’s mother in the brilliant 1987 romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” That role brought her an Oscar and deservedly launched her to stardom. She became a reliable choice for any film that needed an actress who could walk the line between drama and comedy. And she stole every single scene. Olympia Dukakis was 89 years old when she died today.

Here’s how to stream her best films.

The Best of Olympia Dukakis Tales of the City June 7, 2019 Mary Ann returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter and ex-husband, twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal, her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

The Thing About My Folks June 2, 2005 Ben’s dad Sam shows up one night with a note from Ben’s mother (Sam’s wife of 46 years), that she has left. While Ben’s wife and his three sisters try to find her, Ben takes Sam on a day trip to see a farmhouse that’s for sale. The day trip turns into a road trip while dad and son explore their past, their relationship, and why Sam’s wife might have left him. The road trip includes fishing, drinking, playing pool, sleeping under the stars, and frank discussion. Anger simmers close at hand, as do love and hope. Where Sam’s wife is - and why she left - leads to the movie’s resolution.

Jane Austen’s Mafia! July 24, 1998 Takeoff on the Godfather with the son of a mafia king taking over for his dying father.

Mr. Holland’s Opus December 29, 1995 In 1965, passionate musician Glenn Holland takes a day job as a high school music teacher, convinced it’s just a small obstacle on the road to his true calling: writing a historic opus. As the decades roll by with the composition unwritten but generations of students inspired through his teaching, Holland must redefine his life’s purpose.

Steel Magnolias November 15, 1989 This heart wrenching drama is about a beauty shop, in Louisana owned by Truvy, and the tragedies of all of her clients.

Dad October 27, 1989 A busy executive learns during a meeting that his mother may be dying and rushes home to her side. He ends up being his father’s caretaker and becomes closer to him than ever before. Estranged from his own son, the executive comes to realize what has been missing in his own life.

Look Who’s Talking October 12, 1989 Mollie is a single working mother who’s out to find the perfect father for her child. Her baby, Mikey, prefers James, a cab driver turned babysitter who has what it takes to make them both happy. But Mollie won’t even consider James. It’s going to take all the tricks a baby can think of to bring them together before it’s too late.

Moonstruck December 16, 1987 No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny, than she finds herself falling for his younger brother, Ronny. She tries to resist, but Ronny lost his hand in an accident he blames on his brother, and has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls deeper in love, she comes to learn that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance. Dukakis won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress in this incredible movie.

As the news broke, the acting community poured out their remembrances on social media.

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021