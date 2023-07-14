‘On Patrol: Live’ vs. ‘Crime Cam: 24/7’ vs ‘COPS’: Which Should You Stream on Friday Nights?

When it comes to people getting caught breaking the law on TV by law enforcement, three options stand out: “On Patrol: Live,” “Crime Cam: 24/7,” and “COPS.” Let’s go over what sets these shows apart from each other and why you should consider streaming one (or all) of them on Friday nights.

Starting with what these shows have in common: crime. Which ever one you watch, you will get an inside look at the work of police officers and other law enforcement agencies on the streets of cities and towns around the country. They all highlight the challenges faced by these professionals with real-life footage, and they all air on Friday nights.

But each of these shows has its individual differences; so let’s dive in:

First up: the classic “COPS.” You probably know it from the theme song: “Bad Boys.” (And if you do, sorry if it is stuck in your head right now.) Started in 1989, even though this is one of the longest-running shows on TV, it hasn’t changed much in format over the years. This once-ground-breaking series follows police officers on patrol, capturing real-life incidents and arrests.

With a focus on the raw and unfiltered reality of law enforcement, “COPS” has provided viewers with an intimate look into the daily lives of officers for over three decades. It was broadcast on FOX until 2013 when it moved to Spike TV (now known as Paramount Network). But in 2021, Fox Nation picked up the show, running episodes typically between October and July that air on Friday nights at 6 p.m. ET.

7-Day Free Trial Watch Fox Nation on Fubo fubo.tv

“On Patrol: Live,” which airs on Reelz, is an unofficial revival of “Live PD,” which aired between 2016 and 2020 on A&E when it was canceled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. The new version started in July 2022, and brought back the adrenaline-pumping world of law enforcement with hosts Dan Abrams, retired Tulsa Police Department Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and newcomer Curtis Wilsonright.

Like “COPS,” the show features camera crews on ride-alongs with various law enforcement agencies across the United States. But what made this series popular was its live coverage and additional footage recorded throughout the week, accompanied by expert analysis and commentary from the hosts and law enforcement professionals. “On Patrol: Live” airs every weekend at 9 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday nights – meaning that it has run every weekend since it debuted except for the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

5-Day Free Trial watch Reelz on DIRECTV STREAM directv.com/stream

In a similar vein of real crime footage comes “Crime Cam: 24/7.” This too is hosted by Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who viewers will recognize from both “Live PD” and “On Patrol: Live.” However, the format is a little different in that this 12-episode docuseries delves into the realm of surveillance camera footage collected nationwide.

Debuting in July 2023, “Crime Cam: 24/7” showcases viewer-submitted footage and highlights how these cameras have aided in cracking criminal cases. From offering updates on victims and suspects to providing an inside look at the most dramatic crime scenes, this show combines narratives with the invaluable role of surveillance technology. And if you are looking for how to watch “Crime Cam: 24/7”, it airs on Fox Nation on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET July through September while “COPS” is on hiatus.

7-Day Free Trial Watch Fox Nation on Fubo fubo.tv

Whether you choose the heart-pounding ride-alongs of “On Patrol: Live” and “COPS” or the captivating world of surveillance in “Crime Cam: 24/7,” each show offers real experiences that catch America’s law enforcement officers serving and protecting. And if you are having a hard time choosing, you could settle in and watch them all as they conveniently don’t overlap on Friday’s schedules.