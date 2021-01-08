ONE WEEK LEFT: Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $11.66 a Month (20% OFF) to Stream Same Day As Theaters

In 2021, HBO Max will debut all of WarnerMedia’s new movies, the same day as they hit theaters. But, you have just one more week to get them at a discount. Through Jan. 15, you can get 6 months of HBO Max for just $69.99 ($11.66 / mo.) which is more than a 20% savings.

How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

The deal is available to new and returning subscribers. You will save over 20% for 6 months when you prepay $69.99 (normally $89.99).

Starting with Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max will offer every new Warner Bros. movie in 2021 the same day it hits theaters, at no extra cost. The film is available on the service until January 24th, which at that time it will be removed.

Following WW84, you will be able to stream The Little Thingsstarring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto on January 29th. Also, later this year, you’ll be able to stream major films like “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Mortal Kombat”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Dune” and “Matrix 4.”

What Else Can I Watch with HBO Max?

In addition to hit HBO programming like “Love Craft Country”, with the promotion, you will be able to watch Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco, “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick, Raised by Wolves by Ridley Scott, “On the Record”, “Legendary”, “Craftopia”, “Looney Toons Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”.

The originals will join a lineup of library and acquired programming including: Friends; The Big Bang Theory; South Park; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; the CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and much more.

HBO Max features a rich library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz and The Lord of the Rings, every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream HBO Max?

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (via AirPlay), and VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay and Cast).