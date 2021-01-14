Disney’s Oscar-Contender “Nomadland” Will Stream on Hulu, Same Day As Theaters

After hitting IMAX on January 29, Disney’s Searchlight Pictures will debut Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” on Hulu the same day it hits theaters on February 19th. By releasing it simultaneously, it will meet the Academy Award eligibility cutoff of February 28.

The film is “road odyssey” that has already won a number of awards including the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival and the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival. The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

A number of major films have hit Hulu in the last year. Last year’s “Best Picture” winner “Parasite” made its streaming debut on Hulu last April. In July, rom-com and Sundance hit “Palm Springs” skipped theaters and streamed directly on the streaming service.