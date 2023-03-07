Oscars Hub Coming to Amazon Fire TVs with Interactive Features, Content Recommendations

The 95th annual Academy Awards are coming to ABC on Sunday, March 12, and Amazon wants to make sure users of its Fire TV devices are fully immersed in Oscar fever.

The company has announced it is launching a new content hub on Fire TVs, dedicated to all things Oscars. The hub will give users access to a rollout of 2023 Oscar-nominated films, iconic past winners, a historical archive of nominated films, apps that are streaming the main event live, and free red carpet coverage, nominee interviews, post-show analysis, and more. Users will be able to find the hub from their Fire TV home screen, or say “Alexa, go to Fire TV’s Oscars collection” into their voice remote or connected home assistant device.

Amazon did not specify whether it would show users which subscription video-on-demand services would allow users to stream an Oscar-nominated film as part of their subscription. It’s more likely, however, that viewers will instead be prompted to rent or purchase the movies directly from Prime Video instead.

As a part of the Oscars-themed content hub, Fire TV users will also be able to vote for their Oscars predictions. Starting March 7, people can select their winner predictions in seven major Oscar categories, all from their Fire TV screen. Users can get started by saying, “Alexa, vote for the Oscars” and this interactive experience walks them through filling out their votes, allowing and easy sharing with friends through phones or social media. After the Academy Awards, users will receive an accuracy score to show off their smarts.

A recent survey indicated that 45% of Americans preferred to stream new movies (either with or without ads) as opposed to going to theaters to see them, so this is a great move on Amazon’s part. It will undoubtedly help raise the profile of films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which despite being the betting favorite to win Best Picture has only been seen by 8% of the moviegoing populace.

The biggest problem users may run into is the lack of availability for Best Picture nominees on subscription streaming services. Only 40% of this year's honorees in that category are currently able to be streamed on an SVOD service, which is something studios will definitely want to remedy in future years if they want larger audiences to connect with their films.

Additionally, for more fun March content and in celebration of Women’s History Month, Fire TV will be offering curated rows of movies and shows featuring empowered women leads all month long. Titles include “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Captain Marvel,” “Downton Abbey,” “Hidden Figures,” “The Hunger Games,” and many more! If you want some help picking what to watch, check out IMDb’s “What to Watch Women’s History Month,” also available on Fire TV.

