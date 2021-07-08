NewsON Relaunches, Rolls Out New Features and Web Version of Local News Streaming Service

Free local news streaming service NewsON relaunched on Thursday, introducing new features and an updated web version.

Earlier this spring, the company revealed plans to make content accessible on mobile and web devices. Now, NewsON is more easily accessible from a browser on mobile devices or computers. The web-based offering features an interactive option, which allows the sharing of clips on Twitter and Facebook.

The other updates affect app users. In the NewsOn app, markets are easily identifiable with featured images. Users can now navigate to their favorite stations more smoothly within the updated interface.

Another new addition is a breaking news banner, which will appear at the top of the screen when a local story receives national attention. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android users will be able to navigate live and on-demand newscasts with ease with the newly updated and streamlined design.

“We’re continuing to expand NewsON’s offerings, streamlining the experience, building in more editorial capabilities, and connecting viewers to the content they care about,” said NewsON General Manager Ron Stitt. “We’re pleased to offer this robust viewing experience and to continue supporting our partner station groups that make this possible.”

NewsON has been recognized for its high-quality, trustworthy content and holds the #2 spot for News & Weather in the Roku Channel Store. It also made its way into the Top 5 Pixalate Publisher Trust Index in the Roku Channel Store and was a finalist in the Cynopsis Ad Tech Awards in 2020 as an “Outstanding Local Advertising Solution.”

NewsON viewers can tune in to local news from more than 275 TV stations throughout the United States. You can watch both live and on-demand newscasts and clips. The service offers coverage in more than 165 markets, reaching 75% of the U.S. population. NewsON is free to download on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You do not need to create an account to access the service.