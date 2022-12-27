Our Five Most Anticipated Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023; ‘You,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘That ‘90’s Show,’ More

Netflix could certainly use a bounce-back year in 2023. The world’s largest streaming service is hoping its new ad-supported tier catches on in a big way during the New Year, especially considering Netflix plans to begin curbing password sharing as well.

From a content perspective, there is certainly plenty to be excited about on Netflix in 2023. Here’s a list of the five shows and movies we’re most excited to see on the service next year!

That’s right, nearly four decades after the original “Beverly Hills Cop” movie hit theaters, Eddie Murphy is returning to play former Detroit police officer Axel Foley. In this installment, Foley will receive a call that his estranged daughter is in trouble, throwing him back into a life of danger and adventure. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also star in the film, bringing serious acting chops to one of the most beloved franchises of the 1980s.

The film has no confirmed release date yet, but Netflix has announced it will arrive sometime in 2023.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 | Summer 2023

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt as he travels the Continent fighting anything and everything that goes bump in the night, from ghouls to bruxas and more. Along the way, he forms an unlikely family with the powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Cintran princess Ciri (Freya Allan) as they evade the mages, monarchs, and monsters who seek to capture Ciri.

One big change coming to the series this season is the exit of original Geralt actor Henry Cavill. He will be replaced in Season 4 by Liam Hemsworth.

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the early 2000s has a new sequel series coming exclusively to streaming. “That ’90s Show” will feature much of the original cast, as Eric and Donna Foreman return to Point Place, Wisc. with their teenager Leia.

Eric’s parents are still living in the same house, and soon their beloved basement becomes a new hangout for their grandchild and her friends, much to Red’s annoyance and Kitty’s delight. The series is clearly determined to recapture as much nostalgia from “That '70s Show” as possible, but will it succeed as a comedy series in its own right?

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ | March 24, 2023

This one is definitely for the kids… and the birds! “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” arrives exclusively on Netflix more than 20 years after the original film debuted. After escaping the Tweedy farm, Ginger, Rocky, Babs, and their fowl friends are enjoying life on their secluded island home. But how will they react when a new arrival promises to complicate just about everything for them? This film comes from the same studio that brought the beloved “Wallace and Gromit” franchise to the screen, so it’s almost guaranteed to be a family hit.

‘You’ Season 4 | Part 1 Debuts Feb. 9, 2023; Part 2 Debuts Mar. 9, 2023.

Last time we checked in with the internet’s favorite murderous stalker, Joe had killed his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), burned down their to home to fake his death, given up their son for adoption, and fled to France to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

But in Season 4, we’ll reunite with Joe, who is now living in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. “You” has become one of the most disturbing shows on TV, and it’s essentially impossible NOT to watch. What will Joe’s sadistic impulses bring for those around him this season? You’ll just have to watch and find out!