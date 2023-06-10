How to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Outlander” returns with its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16. You can watch the Season 7 premiere on-demand on STARZ starting at 12 midnight ET on Friday morning, but you’ll have to wait until 8 p.m. to watch it on the Starz cable channel. This year, the Frasers will face more hardships and triumphs than ever before, as the North American content is consumed by war and revolution. You can watch Outlander: Book Seven with a subscription to STARZ . You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video or Netflix .

About ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere

Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of “Outlander,” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing - and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

Can you watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Outlander: Book Seven as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere offline?

Like most of the STARZ catalog, you can download Outlander: Book Seven and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere?

You can watch Outlander: Book Seven on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiere Trailer