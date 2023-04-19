225+ Streaming Services You Can Try for Free
At The Streamable, we love saving our readers money. In some cases, we can even save all your money. As streaming services jockey for attention, most of them offer free trials to lure new audiences. We’ve catalogued as many streaming services as we can find, and this list should keep you entertained for years if you play your cards right.
If you want to unlock the majority of these services, make sure you have a subscription to Prime Video, since many streaming services only offer their free trials through the Amazon service.
Live TV Streamers with Free Trials
If you want to replicate the cable TV experience without the high fees and with greater flexibility, a live TV streaming service is the way to go. These services offer live sports, news, and entertainment. Want to make sure you’ll be able to see your favorite live channels? Just consult our Service Matchmaker.
DIRECTV STREAM
If you love TV, no streaming service offers more channels than DIRECTV STREAM. This flexible service offers four different levels of subscription, and you can access all 35 of the top cable channels. If money is no object, you can access 213 channels. DIRECTV STREAM has an unlimited DVR that keeps your recordings for 90 days.5-Day Trial
Fubo
An A+ option for sports lovers, Fubo offers 25 of the top 35 cable channels and Bally Sports Networks. You’ll get a 1,000-hour DVR.
Philo
Smart savers will appreciate the bargain that is Philo. You’ll get 18 of the top 35 cable channels. The price is so much lower because you won’t have any sports channels, but you can watch “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network. Philo has an unlimited DVR, although you can only keep shows for 30 days.
Bally Sports+
Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.
The service has two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually), after a 7-Day Free Trial.
In areas where fans have access to more than one Bally sports network, an optional bundle allows the addition of a second channel. The monthly total for two RSNs is $29.99/month.
With the service, you can stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
In addition to NHL and NBA, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.
The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).
With the service, you can stream local games from 16 NBA teams, 12 NHL teams, and 5 MLB teams.
Major SVODs with Free Trials
These services are the crown jewels of streaming. A subscription video on demand (SVOD) service provides access to the most popular entertainment available. You’ll see cutting-edge drama, hilarious comedy, thought-provoking documentaries, and buzz-worthy reality shows. Each of these industry leaders offers something special.
Amazon Prime Video
With the biggest movie library in streaming, Prime Video has a generous 30-day free trial and the option to add bonus subscriptions - this nifty feature will be important for most of the free-trial streamers we profile here, so plan your subscription carefully.
Prime Video subscribers get original series like “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Boys,” “Fleabag,” “Jack Reacher,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Invincible,” and “The Underground Railroad.” Standout original movies include “One Night in Miami,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Big Sick,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and “The Tomorrow War.”
Hulu
Another great streamer with a 30-day trial, Hulu offers TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “Pam & Tommy.” Hulu is also the home to the great shows from FX like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “The Bear,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
You will get a solid rotating library of Hollywood films that come and go from the platform. The TV library has a lot of classic shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The X-Files,” “Frasier,” and “Home Improvement.”
Importantly, if you have Hulu, you can also add free trials of HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ.
HBO Max
No one does TV like HBO, and this streamer gives you access to some of the best shows of the last 25 years: “The Last of Us,” The Sopranos,” “True Detective,” “Euphoria,” “Succession,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood,” “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” You’ll also get hit shows from other networks like “Friends,” “South Park,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
You’ll also get 100 years of Warner Bros. films, including blockbusters like “The Matrix,” “Terminator 2,” and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman films.
Important: To access this free trial you’ll need to first sign up through Prime Video or Hulu. You cannot get the trial directly through HBO Max.7-Day Trial
Paramount Plus
One of the hottest streaming services is Paramount+. With high profile titles like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “1883,” “Tulsa King,” and “1923,” the streamer is on a hot streak.
Subscribers get access to the best shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. This means kids will be endlessly entertained by “PAW Patrol” and “Spongebob Squarepants.” It’s also home to the Star Trek movies and TV shows.30-Day Trial
discovery+
Discovery+ is your hub for unscripted TV galore. You’ll find much-loved shows from A&E, Animal Planet, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, History, Lifetime, Magnolia Network, OWN, TLC, and Travel Channel.
Popular shows on the platform include “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Chopped,” Sister Wives,” “Planet Earth,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “Married at First Sight,” “90 Day Fiancé,” and “1000-lb Sisters.”
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ brings you high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
SHOWTIME
Get a library of Hollywood standout films with Showtime. Fans of the service also love their adult dramas like “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” “American Gigolo,” “Dexter,” “George & Tammy,” “Your Honor,” “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Shameless.”
Thanks to its partnership with A24, you’ll see a lot of those great independent-minded films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “X,” “The Green Knight,” and “Midsommar.”
STARZ
STARZ brings adult dramas and comedies like “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts, “Outlander,” “BMF,” “Party Down,” “The Serpent Queen,” and the “Power” series. You’ll also find the Spider-Man films “Homecoming,” “Far From Home,” and “No Way Home.”
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You’ll see hits like “Mad Men,” “Mayfair Witches,” “Hell on Wheels,” and “Interview with the Vampire.”
MGM+
Previously called “Epix,” this service offers up Hollywood movies and shows like “A Spy Among Friends,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Chapelwaite,” “Domina,” “Bridge and Tunnel,” “Hotel Cocaine,” and “Belgravia: The Next Chapter.”
Sports Streamers with Free Trials
If you can’t get enough of your favorite sport, these streamers take you further inside the action. Watch live games, get exclusive access to unique content, and discover more about your favorite athletes with these great services.
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.
-
NBA League Pass
For fans of the NBA, the various League Pass services offer the opportunity to follow one team or the entire league with every game (blackout restrictions apply). Prices and features vary greatly, depending on what you’d like to watch.
Subscriptions include Home and Away broadcasts, Mobile View, plus additional languages and camera angles. You’ll also get in-stream advanced statistics so you can check the box score and get live stats on players and teams without ever leaving the stream.
The NBA offers three plans: “Team Pass” ($13.99) provides great options if you only want to follow a single team.
“League Pass” ($14.99) lets you see every game across the entire league.
The “League Pass Premium” ($19.99) plan provides the option to watch on 2 devices without commercials.
NBA League Pass is also available as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($149.99) plan, which is also available for “All Teams” ($24.99) a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($129.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
FITE+
FITE+ is a live streaming service site and app for MMA, professional wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, traditional martial arts, among other combat sports. It streams 1,000+ live events from 200+ promotions. It also has subscription packages, and thousands of hours of live, VOD, and free programs.
With the FITE+ subscription, you have unlimited on-demand access to premium PPV events from 140+ promotions 30 days after airing. This includes organizations like Top Rank, BKFC, Unified MMA, UCMMA, CZW, FSW, BKB, Star Boxing, Celebrity Championship Boxing, Shamrock, Diamondback, AFL, SFL, and lots more. There is also exclusive FITE+ content, 50+ shows added each month and new organizations added weekly. AEW Weekly shows are not included in FITE+.
Launched in 2016, FITE is owned by TrillerNet and has a community of 7M fans worldwide. There are also many other features included such as the FITE credit system, the TrillerPass subscription, and the ROH HonorClub membership.
-
FUEL TV+
FUEL TV+ is a video streaming service with more than 2,000 hours of series, movies, events and specials all from the world of Action Sports. With FUEL TV+ you have access to their entire library of genre-defining programs all on-demand and commercial-free.
Every year, FUEL TV creates 700 hours of Live Events and 200 hours of exclusive high-quality content from 20+ Original Series, Documentaries, Talk Shows, and Branded Content. The library includes 5000+ hours of award-winning programming that inspires and entertains both action sports fans and viewers who are drawn to the sights, sounds, personalities, and culture of this scene. FUEL TV is the only channel dedicated 24/7 to the core action sports: Skate, Surf, BMX, Snow, Mountain Bike, Wakeboard, and all the lifestyle that surrounds them, where Music, Art, and Fashion play a decisive role.
Echoboom Sports
Echoboom Sports is a video streaming service dedicated to extreme sports. Viewers will see films about skateboard, snowboard, ski, surf, bike, snowmobile, off-road, and more.
General Entertainment Streamers with Free Trials
If you’d like to dig a little deeper for movies and TV, these services go the extra mile.
Hallmark Movies Now
Hallmark Movies Now is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark Movies Now, or pulled from another source of Hallmark such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. The service is straightforward, offering complete ad-free access to all content with the choice of either a monthly or a yearly subscription.
The Monthly Plan for Hallmark Movies Now runs $5.99 / month, or you can save money with the Annual Plan: $59.99 / year. As Hallmark’s content is almost entirely family-friendly, there is only one profile per account, and there is no section made for kids, nor are there any parental controls. The service allows for limited international viewing, and is compatible with most media devices.
-
Lifetime Movie Club
Lifetime Movie Club is an extension of the Lifetime channel—an ad-free streaming service that gives you new and classic Lifetime movies, and exclusive premieres. So if you didn’t catch titles when they aired on Lifetime or LMN, such as “Nightmare PTA Moms,” “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secrets,” “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” or “The Pregnancy Pact”—they can be found here.
The service launched the service in 2016, in time for Lifetime Movies’ 25th anniversary. You can now watch over 2,000 movies, with new titles being added weekly (usually every Friday).
With an active subscription, you can stream the Lifetime Movie Club app on an unlimited number of devices.
-
Filmbox
FilmBox is a video streaming service offering Hollywood movies, favorite evergreens, world cinema gems, and popular TV series. The service is also notable for its library of Turkish TV shows.
Depending on how you access the service, it may also be called FilmBox+.
-
FlixFling
FlixFling is a video streaming service with 5,000+ little-seen titles and the option to rent or buy premium films for 48 hours. Rental prices range from 99 cents to $7.99.
Users can also buy premium channels. Each is $2.99 to $7.99.
-
MovieSphere
MovieSphere is a video streaming service for hits, cult classics, and everything in between. Some of the titles can be viewed for free with ads on Freevee.
-
Nebula
Nebula is a paid video streaming app created by YouTube creators within the Standard creator community. It is designed to let YouTube video creators test-drive new content before posting it on established YouTube channels. The app’s content comes in a variety of categories, including Music, History, Gaming, and Film and TV. Videos, podcasts, and classes are available.
The app is ad-free and costs $5 per month. You may also sign up using the CuriosityStream bundle (only for new subscribers). If you’d like access to the classes, you need to pay for the $149 annual plan.
Nebula launched in 2019, with about 75 creators. Now, there are over 140 creators on the platform who have 120+ million collective YouTube subscribers, making it one of the most successful YouTube rival platforms. Nebula was nominated for best Influencer Campaign in the 10th Annual Streamy Awards and Best Creator Product in the 11th Annual Streamy Awards.
Nebula is owned and operated by Standard and the creators, with Curiosity Inc (CuriosityStream) holding a minority stake and a board seat. The creators who post on the service get paid based on watch time with something called “nebula profit” which is divided 50/50 between the creators and Standard.
-
ScreenPix
ScreenPix is a video streaming service offering popular films in every genre from the 60s to the 90s.
Kid-Focused Streamers with Free Trials
If you have children, you know the struggle of trying to keep them entertained while helping them learn. These great streamers will fit the bill, offering a safe place to watch. Fire up a free trial, and enjoy some peace and quiet while your kids discover something new.
-
Noggin
Noggin, owned by Nick Jr., is a VOD app for preschool kids ages 2+. You’ll get access to an expansive library of educational games, eBooks, activities, and exclusive shorts. There are also 1,000+ ad-free full episodes of kid-friendly shows like “PAW Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “Bubble Guppies,” and more. Paramount+ does have most of the shows available on Noggin if you’d like a service that also caters to adults.
You can subscribe to Noggin for only $7.99 / month and get unlimited content with no ads. Subscribers can save 50% by signing up for a full year.
Noggin is an entertainment brand that launched in 1999 as a joint venture between Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop. The brand originated as a cable television channel and interactive website. Since its launch, it has expanded to a mobile streaming app in 2015.
-
Hooplakidz Plus
HooplaKidz Plus is a video streaming app for kids that makes learning easy with 650+ curated videos. Content ranges from Nursery Rhymes to 230+ preschool songs and learning videos.
The massively popular HooplaKidz Youtube channel has over 15 million subscribers and 170 million monthly views across 9 global languages. It has been entertaining and educating kids since 2010.
-
Hopster
Hopster is an ad-free video streaming and interactive app that is kidSAFE+ Coppa certified with access to 2,000+ family-friendly preschool TV shows, formal early childhood curriculums from around the world, educational games, preschool books, music, and more.
The award-winning app and safe digital environment is trusted by more than 2 million families. You can try with a 7-day free trial or premium subscriptions ranging from Monthly ($7.99) and Yearly ($59.99). There is also a Limited Version that is completely free but there is very little content available due to the paywall.
Kids can draw, play some games, and listen to a few songs without subscribing, but there are only a couple of shows available for free. The pressure to subscribe will be heavy with this one as kids can see what content is available behind the paywall. It’s generally geared to preschoolers with the occasional shows that skew a bit older.
Made in partnership with some of the UK’s most intelligent academics, Hopster is designed with educational games that center around mathematics, phonics, alphabet, empathy, caring, communication and decision making.
Children who use the app to watch educational TV shows, are only allowed to watch three episodes in a row before the app recommends another activity instead, putting an emphasis on engagement and interaction.
Hopster is available in English (UK/US), French, Icelandic, Serbian, Bosnian, Slovenian. The service is available as an Amazon Prime Video channel, allowing you to access all the content alongside the larger streaming service.
Hellosaurus
Hellosaurus is a unique video streaming app for kids — it has interactive features, so kids can play music or make art or appear in the videos alongside the stars. Hellosaurus features creators like The Wiggles, Kidz Bop, Mother Goose Club, Kids Diana, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Bounce Patrol, and Super Simple.
Due to the interactive elements, Hellosaurus requires a camera, microphone, and touchscreen, meaning it won’t work on a standard TV. You’ll need a smartphone or tablet to view and interact with the shows.
All content is vetted and curated by experts, ensuring that kids have a high-quality play experience. Kids can explore topics like music, mindfulness, science, art, healthy habits, storytelling, vocabulary, and more.
-
Kidstream
Kidstream offers hours of educational, award-winning TV shows for preschoolers and kids of all ages and interests such as science, arts and crafts, dance, music, sports, adventure, action, imagination, problem solving, and social & emotional learning. The on-demand channel features shows like “LazyTown,” “Madeline,” “Space Kids,” “Guess How Much I Love You?,” “Science Max,” “Ella the Elephant,” and more.
Named one of Roku’s top channels for 2020, Kidstream has a seven-day free trial and you can sign up for the subscription that costs $4.99 per month. If you have Amazon Prime Video, it’s worth subscribing through that platform so you can access all the content there as well.
-
Da Vinci
Da Vinci is a streaming service for children 7+. It includes 13,000+ hours of award-winning TV shows and documentaries that encourage creativity, social-emotional learning, and curiosity. The app includes 200+ games developed by academics in childhood education and cognitive development.
The content is available in 22 languages.
The app is sometimes called “Da Vinci Kids” in various app stores.
Kartoon Channel
Kartoon Channel is a video streaming service catering to children. All programs are carefully curated to be entertaining and enriching, but also to ensure there is no violence, no negative stereotypes, no inappropriate language, and no excessive commercialization.
The service was developed in consultation with Stanford University Professor Emeritus Don Roberts, a leading researcher of children’s media. Kartoon Channel’s mission is to provide positive purposeful content to provide safe viewing for children.
-
Boomerang
Boomerang is a video on-demand service offering cartoons like “Bugs Bunny,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Looney Tunes,” “Scooby-Doo,” and more. There are over 5,000 episodes from the libraries of Warner Brothers, Hanna-Barbera, as well as MGM’s animated library and new original content.
For maximum flexibility, we recommend subscribing to Boomerang as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
In 2017, Boomerang launched its streaming service. As of 2018, the Boomerang Network is available to about 38.3 million pay TV households in the United States.
-
Ryan and Friends Plus
Ryan and Friends Plus is a video streaming service with the star of “Ryan’s World” and the hit Nickelodeon show “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.” The service offers fun, educational shows, cartoons, and exclusive content! Featuring science experiments, DIY crafts, pretend play, challenges, and tons of other kid-favorite activities that are fun for the whole family.
Ryan and his Ryan’s World pals – including Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, and others – team up with Ryan’s favorite kid video stars like popular vlogger Jason Vlogs, rising star Marlin “MarMar” Chan of MarMarLand, Scratch Garden, and more, for a non-stop learning adventure.
-
Pokémon
Fans of the Pokémon series will enjoy the franchise’s video streaming service. The Amazon Prime Video channel provides Pokémon movies and shows as far back as 1999.
Horror/Cult Streamers with Free Trials
If you enjoy screaming while streaming, these spooky services are perfect for you. From garden-variety slashers to supernatural scares, these streamers explore the dark side of entertainment. For fans of cult classics, these services can also be essential. Sometimes low-budget thrills are even more fun.
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
-
ARROW
An adjunct to the older Arrow Films DVD label, ARROW is known for its presentations of grungy, cult, and horror genres, along with straightforward arthouse and classic titles, and even international content. New titles are updated to the service monthly.
The subscription plan is $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
-
Dark Matter TV
Dark Matter TV is a free ad-supported subscription video streaming service app that includes podcasts, documentaries, television series, and feature films targeting niche audiences and only has genres like horror, science fiction, true crime, and action.
Viewers have access to 1,000+ titles such as “Terrifier,” “Train to Busan” “Audition,” and “Re-Animator.” There are even international titles, an entire collection of Español content, and exclusive features from its horror collaborators like Arrow Video and Full Moon Features.
-
Fear Factory
Fear Factory is a video streaming service dedicated to horror films. Subscribers can enjoy thrills and chills by adding Fear Factory as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
-
CONtv
CONtv has thousands of hours of programming serving Comic Con fans. Viewers will find titles focused on horror, sci-fi, anime, martial arts, and cult classics, fantasy, gaming, grindhouse, superheroes, as well as exclusive originals.
The streaming service is a partnership of Cinedigm and Wizard World — the largest Comic Con producer in the U.S. Upon launch, the platform had over 2,500 films, TV episodes, and original programming. This included all 11 episodes of the “Fight of the Living Dead” horror/reality series starring top YouTube creators.
Users can subscribe through Amazon Prime Video channels for maximum flexibility and a lower price point ($4.99/month).
-
Monsters & Nightmares
A curated collection of genre movies and television brought to you by Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing, Monsters & Nightmares has categories ranging from psychological thrillers to sci-fi, pure horror, dark comedy, myths & monsters, and more. New movies are added every month.
The subscription plan costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.
-
Troma NOW
Troma NOW is a video streaming service dedicated to the popular cult movie studio. See classic B-movies like “The Toxic Avenger,” “Class Of Nuke ‘Em High,” “Tromeo & Juliet,” “Cannibal! The Musical,” “Poultrygeist: Night Of The Chicken Dead,” and “Terror Firmer.”
Warriors & Gangsters
Warriors & Gangsters is a curated streaming video service featuring genre Movies and TV, brought to you by Magnolia Pictures. Immerse yourself in the greatest collection of adrenaline-pumping, fist-pounding, bone-breaking experiences straight from the big screen and the world of MMA.
-
XLTV
XLTV is a video streaming service with 100+ hours of feature film programming including curated channels — Macabre for horror & genre films, Turbo for action films & thrillers, Lifeframe for documentaries & biopics, and Pace for multicultural films.
Anime Streamers with Free Trials
If you love the variety and complexity of overseas animation, these streamers should be part of your library. From joyful kids shows to gripping and graphic dramas, these services offer something for everyone.
-
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.
Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($7.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($9.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($14.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.
-
HIDIVE
HIDIVE is an independent video streaming service for anime fans. The catalog contains 500+ niche content ranging from movies, OVAs, simulcasts, dubs, exclusives, live-action titles subbed shows, and simulcast versions broadcasted directly from Japan. There are tons of anime titles such as ‘Haikyu,’ ‘Kaiji,’ ‘Made in Abyss,’ and ‘The Promised Neverland.’
Hidive costs $4.99 per month after the 7-day free trial. If you choose the yearly plan of $47.99, you’ll save 20%. It doesn’t have a free, ad-supported tier.
There is a lot to explore with HIDIVE’s service and its many features. You can even create a private chat room for your friends to watch and chat to each other (similar to Netflix Party).
Documentary Streamers with Free Trials
Truth can be stranger than fiction. With these streamers, you’ll get documentaries that open your eyes, tickle your funny bone, and move you to action.
PBS Documentaries
Get access to the past 50 years of documentaries with the Amazon Prime Video add-on channel, PBS Documentaries. The ad-free streaming service provides over 1,000 hours of programming, which is mainly PBS’s original documentary films and television shows and features.
You have to be an Amazon Prime member to purchase the add-on channel for $3.99 / month.
-
Docurama
Docurama is a video streaming service focused on documentaries. Users will see award-winning films direct from the Sundance or Toronto or SXSW film festivals.
-
Dox
Dox is a video streaming service dedicated to documentaries. It includes many award-winning and popular films like “Man on Wire,” “Jesus Camp,” and “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”
-
Daring Docs
Daring Docs is a video streaming service that spotlights documentary films. You can subscribe to Daring Docs as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
Doc Club
Doc Club is a video streaming service for documentaries. You can add it as a subscription via Amazon Prime Video.
Docsville
Docsville is a global documentary platform with an on-demand library of hundreds of documentaries from all genres, periods, and languages. Its documentaries cover various contemporary pop figures ranging from Louis Armstrong to Tupac as well as informational topics like international politics, foreign history, and many more.
Docsville was originally founded as Yadoo in 2016 by Nick Fraser, former editor of the BBC’s Storyville documentary strand. The platform had a major rebrand in late 2017, when it joined forces with Amazon and expanded its library.
XiveTV Documentaries
XiveTV Documentaries is a video streaming service with 2,000+ hours of long-form documentaries in areas such as history, science, space, wildlife, and adventure. XiveTV features its own original content plus shows from more than 20 major media organizations, including ITV, Sky Vision, Digital Rights Group, and Cineflix.
-
Ecoflix
Ecoflix is a video streaming service dedicated to saving wildlife and the natural world with a circle of giving. 100% of Ecoflix membership fees go directly to fund non-profit conservation initiatives to save animals and the planet.
Viewers can also upload their own content.
Membership is 100% tax deductible in the USA and qualifies for Gift Aid in the UK.
There is some free content on the platform. Unlimited access to all content is only possible through an annual or monthly membership.
Green Planet Stream
Green Planet Films is a video streaming service dedicated to environmental education. The library has categories like Climate, Economy, Energy, Initiatives, Waste; Culture, Ecology, Social Relationships, Urbanization; Air, Atmosphere, Weather and Pollution; and Food, Agriculture, Forestry, Soil, Minerals and Natural Resources.
The group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
International Streamers with Free Trials
While we usually turn to Hollywood to keep us entertained, the rest of the world is pushing boundaries and helping the entertainment world expand in new directions. Give these services a whirl to go beyond your ordinary entertainment options.
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Popular hits include “Happy Valley,” “Line of Duty,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “MIdsomer Murders,” and “Poldark.”
Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.
-
BBC Select
BBC Select is a documentary streaming service offering premium programming from the BBC. See programs based on history, travel, true crime, art, royalty, and more.
-
Best of British Television
Best of British Television is a video streaming service focused on English movies and TV.
You can view the service by adding a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
-
BritBox
BritBox is a hub for hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the UK. Enjoy your favorite classics like Doctor Who (1963) and Mr. Bean (1990), new original series like Sticks and Stones (2019) and There She Goes (2018), and watch special live events, tune into premieres, and keep up to date with current affairs and soap operas streaming direct from the UK. Oftentimes programming that premieres in the UK can be viewed internationally at the same time via the service.
BritBox only allows for one profile, but this Standard ($7.99) plan is 100% ad-free, supports offline downloads, features extensive parental controls (and some limited programming for children), and has a selection of over 150 films from a broad range of genres. Enjoy Britbox on devices up to 1080p on any of the devices listed below. Though niche, if you’re looking for excellent programming direct from the UK - both classic and current - BritBox is the service you want.
-
PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece is a video streaming service for exceptional British drama and award-winning TV series from around the world.
-
Topic
Topic is a streaming service from First Look Media that strives to offer varied, content-rich best TV and film from around the globe. From thought-provoking original shows and movies, to award-winning films, Topic’s selection is a curated collection of indie works, arthouse, period pieces, and more. Explore their wide array of dramas, comedies, documentaries, talk shows, and shorts.
An ambitious name in unique storytelling and independent journalism, Topic provides borderless, ad-free entertainment, introducing a whole new world of characters and stories. Their standard subscription is a low $5.99, but users can only have one profile per account, and there are no offline capabilities (though they are reportedly in the works).
The service is only available in the United States and Canada, and there is no section for kids’ content, nor are there any options for parental controls. Subscribe now and begin viewing on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, fire TV, prime video, or on your favorite browser.
ViX+
ViX+ is a Spanish-language streaming service with more than 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.
-
Viaplay
Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.
The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.
-
FlixLatino
FlixLatino is a video streaming service for award-winning movies, series, and documentaries, originally produced in Spanish. The programming consists of contemporary releases from all Spanish-speaking countries, without dubbing, and in the best quality. Movie premieres occur every Thursday, and series premiere on Saturdays. The programming refreshes monthly.
While limited content is available for free, the full service has a much larger library.
Vemox Cine
Vemox Cine is a video streaming service featuring Spanish-language films. The service features primarily action, comedy, and drama.
-
MHz Choice
MHz Choice is a streaming service featuring new and exclusive international mysteries, dramas, and comedies—unedited with easy-to-read English subtitles. The service offers 2,500+ hours of content.
-
France Channel
France Channel is a video streaming service offering popular French films and TV series. All content is available with English subtitles or dubs. You’ll also see French cartoons and live news.
Users can see shows and films about French-focused history, travel, and food. There’s also a live feed of France 24.
ChaiFlicks
ChaiFlix is a streaming video service featuring Jewish and Israeli content. It has hundreds of award-winning films, television series, documentaries, shorts, culture, music, stage performances, and more.
Content is presented in native English or Yiddish.
-
J-Edge
J-Edge is a video streaming service focused on edgy Japanese movies and TV shows.
-
OnDemandKorea
OnDemandKorea is a service that provides free streaming and downloads of Asian series, K-dramas, and the like. Available in both Korean and English. All programs are updated within hours after they air in Korea. The service offers 500+ movies and more than 400K+ hours of content.
The service is free but there is premium and pay-per-view content available. The free, ad-supported plan doesn’t include access to videos exclusive to Premium members. The price of PPV movies ranges from $1.99 to $4.99.
The Premium Membership includes its own exclusive content for $10.99/month or $109.99/year. There is also an option to purchase a 24-hour pass to unlimited access to Premium content for just 24 hours.
KOCOWA
KOCOWA is a subscription video streaming service that exclusively provides Korean entertainment ranging from K-dramas to K-reality, K-variety, documentaries, and K-pop from the top three broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. There are 1,000+ Korean television shows like ‘Descendants of The Sun,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘My Love From the Star,’ and ‘The Good Witch.’
The service also hosts weekly live events with K-pop concerts, episodes of the infamous hybrid reality competition show ‘Running Man,’ and more. All the programing is released just a couple of hours after airing in Korea. A certified team translates and subtitles the content into several languages such as English, Portuguese, and Spanish.
-
BongFlix
BongFlix is a video streaming service offering Bengali films. It can be accessed as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
-
Viki
Viki is an on-demand video streaming service with programming from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Viki has thousands of titles that are sourced from Asian distribution and production firms, along with its own original programming.
Content is subtitled and translated into more than 200 languages. Users who aren’t native speakers can study Chinese, Japanese, and Korean with its Learn mode.
The community element allows viewers to interact online and provide comments. There is even a Fan Collections section, where there are 640 viewer-curated show playlists.
There are two subscription plans: Viki Pass Standard ($5.99 / month) that gives viewers access to “Standard” level shows and movies in HD quality with no ads plus first access to Viki Exclusives, Viki Originals, Movies, and Global Dramas.
The second tier is Viki Pass Plus with KOCOWA which unlocks “Plus” titles along with “Standard” content plus hundreds of hours of additional Korean entertainment from the top broadcasters.
Eros Now
Eros Now is a video streaming service featuring Bollywood hits. The service features action, romance, comedy and more. Users will find 13,000+ movies, web series and films, TV shows, and Lakh music titles.
Eros now offers a free tier with limited titles and features, though the full library is available at the Premium level.
-
Pinoy Box Office
Pinoy Box Office (or PBO) is a video streaming service from the Philippines. It features a large catalog of films from the country, along with many titles with Tagalog audio.
-
Pongalo Next
Pongalo Next is a video streaming service featuring Spanish-language movies and telenovelas. The parent company was acquired by ViX, so interested viewers will be better off with ViX+.
TOKU
TOKU is a streaming service offering a variety of anime, tokusatsu, and Asian programming. Its titles are from Media Blasters, Tsuburaya Productions, MonoFilm Sales, and others.
Black Entertainment Streamers with Free Trials
Representation matters, and too often, the big streamers are missing the mark for important communities. These streamers focus on the Black American experience with a great variety of shows.
-
ALLBLK
ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.
A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.
The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.
-
BET+
BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.
BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.
-
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar was launched in 2017 by Bounce TV, a multicast African-American television network. With a selection of more than 300 films and shows, this VOD streaming service has a large collection of classic black cinema.
Brown Sugar claims to be the “biggest collection of the baddest movies” in the Blaxploitation genre. A subgenre of the 1970s grindhouse exploitation film movement, Blaxploitation refers to low-budget films with Black casts tackling racial and social issues in an entertaining fashion.
Amazon Prime Video members can purchase the channel add-on for $3.99 per month which includes a seven-day free trial.
-
kweliTV
kweliTV is a video streaming service that celebrates culturally rich stories about the global Black experience. 98% of its films have been official selections at film festivals; 65% of its films are award-winning. The service hosts 600+ indie films, documentaries, animation, and web shows.
The least expensive subscription is kweliKIDS, which limits the content to 100+ children’s shows and movies. That tier has ads. The full library is available for $2.99 with ads or $5.99 if you’d like to go ad-free.
Older/Classic Streamers with Free Trials
Sometimes, you just need a throwback fix. Whether you’re an older person looking to rewind to Hollywood classics, or someone who just wants to delve into the roots of the motion picture industry, these streamers will take you back in time.
-
The Film Detective
The Film Detective is a streaming service that provides access to classic Hollywood films. The service contains more than 3,000 titles divided into categories like classic Westerns, Mystery, Family, Horror, Mystery, Family, Film Noir, Cult, Silents, Shorts, and Documentaries.
The content library refreshes every month, and subscribers can watch new behind-the-scenes features. Titles are made available by the Film Detective for broadcast, theatrical, Blu-ray and streaming.
You can stream on the site for free with ads, or pay for an ad-free experience.
Additionally, there is a free 24/7 Film Detective channel on Sling Freestream, DistroTV, Local Now, Rakuten TV, Plex, and Stirr.
-
Best TV Ever
Step into the past with the video streaming service Best TV Ever. Subscribers will see TV hits from yesteryear like “The Colgate Comedy Hour,” “The Jack Benny Program,” “Medic,” “Our Gang,” and more.
Audiences can add the service as a channel to an Amazon Prime Video subscription.
-
Best Westerns Ever
Saddle up for adventure with Best Westerns Ever. The Amazon Prime Video channel serves up classic movies and shows about the Wild West.
Performing Arts Streamers with Free Trials
-
BroadwayHD
BroadwayHD is a convenient live theater streaming service with a catalog of over 300 productions ranging from classic plays, Shakespeare, musicals, Hollywood movie adaptations, concerts, ballets, and more.
-
nugs.net
Subscribers to nugs.net get access to 25,000+ live concert recordings, including performances from Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White, Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, and Billy Strings. Livestreamed performances are available in HD or 4K. Listen to new and archive recordings in MP3 quality or opt for even better sound with lossless MQA 24-bit and immersive 360 Reality Audio.
Free live streams are available for some concerts.
-
Qello Concerts
Qello Concerts is a video streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries from the 1920s to today. You’ll see exclusive concerts from megastars like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Kanye West, Metallica, Adele, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Tony Bennett, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Andrea Bocelli, Carrie Underwood, and many more.
The service is less expensive as an Amazon Prime Video channel ($7.99/month) than as a standalone subscription ($11.99). The service can also be added as a channel to YouTube TV.
-
Stingray Classica
Stingray Classica is a video streaming service with classical music, operas, and ballets from around the world.
-
Mint Comedy
Fans of standup comedy will enjoy the video streaming service Mint Comedy. Watch your favorite comedians live-streamed from world-famous comedy clubs like the Comedy Cellar, Live from The Comedy Store, Live from Carolines, Jessica’s Jugs & Jokes, The Vibe Shift, and Harrison Greenbaum’s Mystery Box.
While most performances are available on demand, Mint Comedy live shows are streamed as a one-time only live event.
-
Marquee TV
Marquee TV is a video streaming service dedicated to the arts. Discover incredible performances of ballet, contemporary dance, opera, theater, classical music, and documentaries, all hand-picked by experts. Live and special events are also available for an additional fee.
-
Thunderflix
Thunderflix is a video streaming service dedicated to heavy metal. Subscribers willl see new releases, live performances, documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and official content from their favorite artists. The service profiles everything from the headbanging riffs of thrash and death metal to the dark and atmospheric passages of black metal. The artist lineup includes Metallica, Black Sabbath, Megadeth, and Slipknot.
Independent/Arthouse Streamers with Free Trials
Tired of the same old stories? Maybe it’s time to dip into the independent scene. These streamers push the boundaries with low budgets and high passion. While you won’t find many blockbusters here, you will find personal stories told with singular vision.
The Criterion Channel
The Criterion Channel is a movie lover’s paradise, featuring thousands of historically groundbreaking feature films since the dawn of cinema. Thematically programmed and tailored by genre, year, director, or themes, the service is a treasure trove of milestone movies and hidden gems. Here’s where you’ll find classics like Ikiru (1952), The Gold Rush (1925), Eraserhead (1978), Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962), and many more.
The Criterion Channel has only a Standard ($10.99) plan which you can purchase for one month or one year, but the plan can alternatively be gifted 1-9 months, the price going up ~$10 for each consecutive month. Available on devices in HD with offline download capability, the service is a must have for anyone interested in cinema history, or any film guru worth their salt.
-
Sundance Now
AMC-owned streaming service Sundance Now has thousands of exclusive TV shows and movies which including original series. There are plenty of genres to choose from such as Action, Classic, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Foreign, Romance, Suspense, etc. New titles are added every week and there are usually one or two exclusive premieres per month.
Along with a 7-day free trial, Sundance allows you to explore everything in its library and watch the first episode of a series without an account. The membership plan is $6.99 / month or you can choose the Annual option which is only $4.99/month or $59.99/year.
-
Magnolia Selects
Indie distributor Magnolia Pictures continually adds content to its streaming service, Magnolia Selects, which has lots of popular films like “Melancholia,” “Let the Right One In,” and “Compliance” as well as many niche choices, comedy, documentaries, and genre-focused content.
Aside from the free seven-day trial, the subscription costs $4.99/month. It is also available as a channel through Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, there are plans for “sub-genre subscriptions” that gives access to specific genres (action, comedy, horror, etc.) for $2.99/month.
-
MUBI
The global curated film streaming platform features a substantial collection of 800+ films, documentaries, and shorts with a new movie added every day to the lineup. As a production company and film distributor, MUBI produces and distributes exclusive films by emerging and established filmmakers, which are only available on its platform. The streaming service is available in more than 190 countries.
Viewers can add MUBI as an Amazon Prime Video channel, so the content can be available there as well as in the MUBI app.
Students can enjoy a 30-day free trial and a discounted membership at $6.99/month.
-
iNDIEFLIX
iNDIEFLIX serves up thousands of independent movies, shorts, TV shows, and documentaries from around the world.
IndieFlix Shorts
IndieFlix Shorts is a video streaming service with a library of short films from around the world.
IndiePix
IndiePix is a streaming service for independent movies featuring award-winning films from the festival circuit around the world. Viewers can find many features focused on global issues, such as women’s empowerment, African/Diaspora, and ‘Eye-opening Docs’, or films that honor diversity.
The service is included through Amazon Prime Video as an add-on channel for $5.99/month.
-
Fearless
With a library of over 3,000 titles from over 1,500 independent filmmakers and creators, the streaming service offers anything from documentaries to comedies, animated shows, and international titles. Fearless releases new content weekly (every Friday).
Subscribers can get ad-free content for $7.99 per month, following the 14-day free trial. The yearly price is $79.99 and there is even a Lifetime subscription plan for $958.80.
Based on the company’s mission statement, Fearless strives to have inclusive movies and shows in its library, focused on under-represented perspectives of the film industry (LGBTQ, female, Black, Indigenous, and Disabled communities).
-
FilmDoo
FilmDoo is a UK-based video streaming service that specializes in independent and world cinema. Nearly every title available is a short film.
The FilmDoo platform does offer some titles for free. Users can also add the service as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
IFC Films Unlimited
This subscription video on-demand streaming service is a destination for hundreds of independent films that are theatrically-released and award-winning. Films in the library come from IFC’s three distribution labels: IFC Films, Sundance Selects, and IFC Midnight.
IFC Midnight focuses on genres such as horror, sci-fi, thrillers, action and more, whereas Sundance Selects prioritizes American independent, documentaries, and world cinema.
-
Film Movement Plus
Film Movement Plus is a video streaming service with a curated selection of independent and world cinema, cult and arthouse classics, festival favorites, documentaries, and short films.
-
Strand Releasing
Strand Releasing is a video streaming service for foreign language, American independent, and documentary films.
Indie Club
Indie Club is a video streaming service focused on independent film.
OVID
OVID is a streaming service providing access to thousands of documentaries, independent films, and international content. The service offers films covering urgent political and social issues, climate change, and economic justice, as well as creative documentaries made by world-famous directors, modern features, and genre films. New films are added to the collection every two weeks.
-
Cohen Media Channel
Cohen Media Channel is a video streaming service spotlighting independent films. It includes drama, documentary, and classic movies.
The service can be added as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
-
Pure Magic Pictures
Pure Magic Pictures is a video streaming service featuring totally original films and shows from a group of filmmakers in Brooklyn. The service says its content is aimed at “punks, geeks, and weirdos.”
Science & Learning Streamers with Free Trials
If you’re looking to get smarter, these streaming services are here to help. Learn more about history, master a new skill, or discover something new about the world. Start streaming for free today.
The Great Courses Signature Collection
The Great Courses Signature Collection is an Amazon Prime Video channel that can help you learn almost anything. Discover how to play chess, learn new languages, practice guitar, get exercise tips, and learn about science and animals. There is also content related to history, hobbies, and more.
-
History Hit
History Hit is a video streaming service with 500+ shows, 1,000+ podcast episodes, and 5,000+ history and related travel articles.
The service springs out of the popular podcast Dan Snow’s History Hit. The company also publishes Art Detective and the History of the Unexpected podcast.
-
HISTORY Vault
HISTORY Vault is a streaming service from The HISTORY Channel that delivers some of the cable channel’s best-known series and documentaries. It is a separate paid service than the free HISTORY app and gives you access to content you don’t normally see on the HISTORY Channel prime-time lineup.
This includes long-form documentaries and docu-series such as “America: The Story of Us,” “Ancient Discoveries,” and “Mysteries of the Bible.”
The subscription is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and you get access to the entire library and it’s ad-free.
-
MagellanTV
MagellanTV offers 3,000+ documentaries and series that span nearly every topic. Among the platforms titles is “Life Is One: Growing Up Sunbear,” along with curated documentary sections for 4K space films like “Hubble Eye in The Sky 4K,” true crime content such as “Customs,” and stay-at-home travel guide programs like “Germany From Above.” New programs arrive on the service every week.
The subscription costs $6.99 per month, but you can also pay on a quarterly ($17.97) or annual ($59.88 per year) basis. There is a free seven-day trial and you can also browse the site without subscribing and watch a five-minute preview of any documentary.
-
Wondrium
Wondrium is a subscription video service with thousands of online courses (with 8,000+ video lectures and up to 600 guidebooks), documentaries, series, and exclusives from short-form to long-form videos. These educational videos cover a wide range of subjects such as math, science, history, biology, chemistry, crafts, art, music, personal development, chemistry, foreign language, English, French, Spanish, German, and other categories. There are lectures added monthly, so there is always something new to learn.
There is a “Monthly Plan” for $20/month, a “Quarterly Plan” for $15/month (25% off the monthly plan), and an “Annual Plan” for $12.50/month. Each plan comes with a 14-day free trial.
Wondrium was created by people from The Teaching Company, known for creating The Great Courses. They decided to offer thousands of new online learning experiences through a new service, and 30 years later, 20 million courses on Wondrium have been taken.
Benefits of the Wondrium membership include a discount on DVDs and downloads from The Great Courses, free shipping from The Great Courses on all orders shipped in the US and Canada, and access to PDFs of 600+ guidebooks and workbooks from online courses.
Exercise/Health/Food Streamers with Free Trials
Want to get healthier? These streamers will help you lose weight and gain muscle while improving nutrition. You can start streaming for free, and add some skills that last a lifetime.
Fitfusion by Jillian Michaels
FitFusion is a video streaming service for hardcore fitness addicts as well as beginners. No matter what your fitness goals FitFusion has you covered. Whether you want to lose weight or train for a marathon, FitFusion is a virtual one-stop-shop for on-demand streaming premium workouts from the worlds most renowned trainers.
Whether you want to do bootcamp with Jillian Michaels, HIIT training with Zuzka Light, Yoga with Tara Stiles, Pilates with Cassey Ho, or tone-up with the Tone It Up Girls – FitFusion has all your favorite modalities. Learn yoga, bootcamp, Pilates, dance, barre, weight lifting, calisthenics, HIIT, kickboxing, indoor cycling, pre & postnatal and more.
-
AcaciaTV
AcaciaTV is a streaming video service focused on fitness. Users will learn yoga, interval training, core, dance, barre, and more.
Although the service no longer creates new videos, the library is still available to view. You must be a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video to access the content.
-
BeFiT
BeFiT is a video streaming service focused on fitness. Viewers will see workouts in various styles like yoga, pilates, cardio, dance fitness, HIIT, and more. The platform features personalities like Denise Austin and Billy Blanks Jr.
If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, you can add BeFiT as a supplemental channel.
Wellness Plus by Psychetruth
Wellness Plus by Psychetruth is a video streaming service focusing on yoga, fitness, and nutrition.
Daily Burn
With the Daily Burn video streaming service, you’ll get access to high-quality workouts from top trainers to help you meet your fitness goals. Get workouts focused on core, cardio, yoga, pilates, and dance. The service has exercises for beginners and advanced users.
The service is available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
-
Grokker Yoga & Fitness
Grokker is a video streaming service focused on physical fitness. Users will see yoga, fitness, and cooking videos.
Yoga International
Yoga International is a video streaming service dedicated to fitness.
Gaia
Gaia is a streaming service focusing on “consciousness-expanding” videos, with 8,000+ films, original shows, yoga and meditation classes, and more. The service also offers access to live-streamed events and workshops. Content focuses on ancient origins, spiritual growth, alternative healing, personal development, and paranormal explorations.
Tastemade+
Tastemade+ is a video streaming service featuring thousands of hours of food, travel, and home & design shows, and documentaries. See online cooking classes and more.
Food Matters TV
Food Matters TV is a video streaming service focused on nutrition and wellness. The online subscription service offers guided programs on topics including detoxing and stress relief, yoga and exercise, how to get better sleep, prepare for the birth of a child, and fight cancer and other diseases – all through healthy eating and lifestyle choices. Documentaries, recipes, and interviews with top global experts are one click away.
Cocina ON
Cocina ON is a Spanish-language video streaming service dedicated to the art of cooking. Get inspired by award-winning and home-style chefs from Latin America. The service is available as an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video.
Religious Streamers with Free Trials
If your faith is important to you, these streaming services are designed to elevate your entertainment.
-
PureFlix
PureFlix provides access to thousands of “clean” faith and family-friendly movies, original series, documentaries, and more. Content ranges from romance, adventure, comedy, and even kid-friendly content.
A monthly subscription plan is $7.99 / month with a discount available for annual plans.
Pure Flix was founded in 2005 by three friends, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The religious trio launched a theatrical company and later on began distributing their early productions through churches, limited theatrical releases, or direct-to-DVD retail sales. In 2014, the blockbuster release of “God’s Not Dead” sparked a Christian entertainment movement and the new movie franchise allowed the company to launch a streaming platform in 2015.
UP Faith & Family
UP Faith & Family is a video streaming service focused on family-friendly and religious programming. The service is home to shows like “Heartland,” “Bringing Up Bates” and “Butter + Brown.” You can also stream family movies, cooking and design shows, Christian movies, kids favorites, Christmas movies, music specials, comedies, and more.
While the service can be accessed as a standalone option or as a channel on Amazon Prime Video.
-
Yippee
Yippee is an American religious subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service with thousands of hours of “faith-filled” series for kids ages 2–10. Plus, it is the exclusive streaming service of “The VeggieTales Show.”
“No ads, no algorithms, no sassy attitudes. Just good shows your kids will actually want to watch including hand-picked YouTubers reviewed and screened by parents like you.”
The monthly subscription is $7.99/month whereas the annual subscription is $49/year.
Destiny Image TV
Destiny Image TV is a streaming video service catering to Christian viewers with movies, TV shows, masterclasses, courses, documentaries, conferences, how-to’s, educational, health/fitness, plus evangelical and inspirational/devotional titles.
Non-subscribers can watch hours of free content, videos, and courses that change weekly for anyone who downloads the app.
Woman Evolve TV
Woman Evolve TV is a faith-based, personal growth video streaming service from Sarah Jakes Roberts. The content includes recordings of live seminars, podcasts, and video series from faith leaders, business mentors, financial coaches, and other notable women.
LGBTQ+ Streamers with Free Trials
While the big streamers offer a handful of titles for the LGBTQ+ community, there’s not enough variety if this content is important to you. These services were created to cater specifically to the rainbow of sexual and gender identities.
Dekkoo
Dekkoo is a video streaming service with movies and TV shows for gay men. Dekkoo offers an array of award-winning films crafted by provocative directors focused on entertaining stories from across the globe.
Here TV
Here TV is a video streaming service with a library of LGBT content, featuring hundreds of hours of award-winning movies, series, documentaries, and short films.
The library includes the Academy Award-winning film “Gods and Monsters”, in addition to receiving five Daytime Emmy award nominations including a 2019 nomination for “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years.”
OUTtv
OUTtv is a video streaming service with LGBTQ2+ focused programming. It features popular series, documentaries and movies from all over the world as well as original productions exclusive to OUTtv. New content is added every month.
Revry
Revry is the world’s first global queer streaming network. The service offers a uniquely curated selection of narrative and documentary films, cutting-edge series, groundbreaking podcasts, music albums and videos, and the most original queer-focused content in the world.
Special Interest Streamers with Free Trials
Not every streamer fits in an easy category. If you have a hobby, there’s likely a streaming service catering to you. Whether it’s a specialized sport, a tabloid interest, fashion, animals, or gardening, these services can expand your entertainment options.
Passionflix
Passionflix is a streaming service dedicated to movie and TV adaptations of romance novels and erotic fan fiction.
The streaming service offers a selection of romantic and “steamy” films, television shows, and original content. It aims to provide a more diverse and inclusive range of romantic entertainment, with a focus on celebrating and representing different cultures, identities, and relationships – pulled from adaptations of popular romance books and original stories.
Content on the service is rated on a “barometer of naughtiness.” The categories are “Oh So Vanilla,” “Mildly Titillating,” “Passion & Romance,” “Toe Curling Yumminess” and “NSFW” (Not Safe for Work). While the last two categories on the naughtiness barometer have nudity, Passionflix has a strict policy against male or female nudity below the waist.
The New York Times calls Passionflix a “sort of a sexy Hallmark Channel.”
PBS Living
PBS Living is a video streaming service offering iconic public media lifestyle and how-to content. The channel features series such as “Antiques Roadshow,” “Finding Your Roots, and “The French Chef,” as well as new favorites like “Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street” and “No Passport Required.” The best way to see it is to add the channel on Amazon Prime Video.
Sleep Sounds & Meditation
If you’re looking to bring some calm into your life, Sleep Sounds & Meditation may be the streaming service for you. Packed with content designed to relax your mind and improve your focus, this Amazon Prime Video channel is dedicated to improving mental health.
MyOutdoorTV
MyOutdoorTV is a video-on-demand subscription service featuring outdoor adventure shows, how-to videos, and wild game recipes. Get 20,000+ episodes and thousands of hours of hunting, fishing, and shooting content.
It is powered by the worldwide leaders in outdoor TV: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network. There are popular shows like “Major League Fishing (MLF),” “Drury Outdoors,” “The Crush,” “Pigman,” “Bone Collector,” “Jim Shockey’s Uncharted,” and lots more. In addition, there are episodes on Tips & How To’s, as well as Hunting and Fishing Recipes.
Subscriptions begin with a 7-Day Free Trial for monthly subscribers ($9.99/mo.) or 30-Day Free Trial for annual subscribers ($98.99/yr). Annual subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can receive a free 12-month subscription to an outdoor magazine of their choice.
MotorTrend+
MotorTrend+ is a video streaming service featuring automotive shows including top-rated series such as “Roadkill,” “Dirt Every Day,” “Hot Rod Garage,” and “Wheeler Dealers.” Subscribers can also watch live events, racing, and motorsports including behind-the-scenes coverage of Hot Rod Power Tour and Hot Rod Drag Week.
Viewers may choose to sign up through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
The Surf Network
The Surf Network (sometimes styled as “TheSurfNetwork”) provides streaming access to the world’s largest surf video library, featuring surfing’s biggest athletes, made by award-winning filmmakers. Subscribers will see everything from 70s surf classic films to the latest brand videos. The service offers professionally produced films and videos covering all aspects of the surf lifestyle.
Hi-YAH!
Hi-YAH! is a video streaming service featuring martial arts and Asian action movies. It offers hundreds of hours of programming, refreshed monthly, including films from Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Johnnie To, Yuen Woo-Ping, and more.
Young Hollywood
Young Hollywood is a video streaming service focused on the lives of celebrities.
PixL
PixL is a video streaming service offering family-safe original movies and miniseries. Subscribers will see timeless dramas, wholesome comedies, and love stories that lift the human spirit and span generations.
True Royalty
True Royalty is the world’s first and only on-demand service devoted to Royalty, with the best shows about the Royals from around the world and throughout history, right up to the present day.
Cinémoi
Cinémoi is an award-winning film, high-fashion and international lifestyle video streaming service with movies, TV series, originals, exclusive global events, and specials.
Viewers will see an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan, and London fashion weeks, and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards.
Inside Outside
Inside Outside – House & Garden is a streaming channel bringing you the best design shows and competitions from around the world. From creative insights and simple tips to inspirational DIY solutions, these award-winning shows are changing the way audiences view design, and helping people make their lives more beautiful.
FidoTV
FidoTV is a video streaming service dedicated to programming about dogs. Viewers will see stories of animal rescues and learn training tips, and details about breeds.
ClayShare
ClayShare is a video streaming service hundreds of full-length pottery and ceramics classes and thousands of tutorial videos.
Level News
Level News is a live TV streaming service that provides access to just 10 news channels: NewsNation, C‑SPAN and Law & Crime; international news on NHK World Japan, France 24, and Euronews; and business news with Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake.
-
Fox Nation
Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more.
Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military and veterans.
Open Television
Open Television is a video streaming service for intersectional TV, with artists and their creative visions at the center. OTV began in 2015 as part of an ongoing research project at Northwestern University. It aims to support artists and communities marginalized by their race, gender, sexuality, class, religion, disability, or nationality.
In addition to providing a network of care to foster the entire trajectory of a creative project from inception to release, OTV also offers connectivity, financing, and consultation throughout.
KlowdTV
Klowd TV is a live TV streaming service catering to fans of right-wing outrage content. While 68 channels are available for free, users can choose to pay for access to more content. The service offers Info Wars, The First, Newsmax, OAN, and other similar channels. Most of the channel lineup is available elsewhere, including Pluto TV.
True Crime Streamers with Free Trials
If creepy murders and unsolved mysteries are important to you, check out these streamers with a focus on crime.
-
A&E Crime Central
A&E Crime Central is a streaming service that brings you the best of A&E’s true crime documentaries and series including “60 Days In,” “After the First 48,” “Girl in the Box,” and more. Stream over 1,500 commercial-free videos anytime, on your favorite device. New videos are added every week.
-
REELZ
REELZ is a video streaming service featuring true crime TV shows. Though the service frequently rebrands, its Amazon Prime Video channel is currently called “REELZ Famous & Infamous Select.” The service is an offshoot of the REELZ linear channel. If you want to watch “On Patrol: Live” and some other REELZ shows, you should get a live TV streaming service that carries the channel, like DIRECTV STREAM, Philo or Sling TV.
Completely Free Streaming Services
While all the streamers above offer free trials, all the streamers below are always free. Nearly all these streamers are ad-supported, meaning you’ll have to sit through occasional commercials to watch a show or film. In some cases, you can choose to pay to remove ads. But you’ll find a staggering amount of entertainment available without paying a penny.
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets.
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.
-
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 350 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”
-
Freevee
Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.
-
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.
-
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.
-
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 210+ free live TV channels and over 40,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.
Xumo Play
Xumo Play is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to several movies and TV shows. Xumo Play offers 290 free virtual channels, including those focused on reality TV, vintage TV, and game shows.
Kanopy
Kanopy is a streaming platform for independent films and documentaries. It has a collection of more than 30,000 films such as a wide array of dramas, comedies, biopics, and television series. The library includes award-winning films and shows from major television networks like HISTORY, A&E, and PBS.
Kanopy started in 2008 to provide films to academic institutions. The service is completely free, but only available for members of participating libraries or college universities. Viewers get 10 Play Credits each month for all the content in the regular Kanopy collection. There are some Credit-Free movies you can watch and the entire Kanopy Kids library has unlimited viewing.
Hoopla
Hoopla is a free streaming service accessible with your library card. The service features movies and TV shows, along with millions of audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and more. The BingePass feature also allows free access to services like Curiosity Stream.
Titles may vary based on library catalog.
Redbox
Redbox is a free ad-supported video streaming service with dozens of live streaming channels and on demand movies. Users can also rent or buy movies through the platform.
Starting in 2002, Redbox began offering DVDs through its iconic kiosks. The company launched Redbox On Demand in 2018 to deliver a broader selection of movies and TV shows via video-on-demand.
Streaming rentals typically run $1.99-$5.99, though you can sometimes rent theatrical releases early for $19.99. Purchases are often $9.99-$19.99. Users can sometimes get a discount by purchasing movie bundles. Older films are usually less expensive than new releases.
Cineverse
Cineverse is a free ad-supported video-on-demand service featuring 19,000+ films and TV series. The library includes content from sianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, The Dove Channel, The Elvis Presley Channel, Fandor, and Screambox. Subscribers can go ad-free for $2.99/month.
Alongside the VOD library, Cineverse has several FAST channels with an integrated program guide, allowing users to easily browse between channels and access the genres they love. Depending on your platform, the app may be titled “Cinehouse.”
The service will provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers.
Cineverse will eventually be available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video with a 7-day free trial for the ad-free version.
Crackle
Crackle is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to movies and TV Shows. Its TV collection is more notable than its film library. You’ll find old hits like “Just Shoot Me,” “NewsRadio,” “ALF,” “TJ Hooker,” and “Red Dwarf.”
Crackle also features “Crackle Original” series such as “On the Ropes,” “Snatch,” “Going from Broke,” “Hidden Heroes,” and “The Oath.”
Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming live TV and on-demand service that is available on select Samsung TV’s, mobile devices, and refrigerators. Watch 200+ live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand, all for free.
Stay up to date with live local and national news, with ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, NBC News NOW, CNN Replay, Bloomberg TV + UHD, and more.
Stirr
Stirr is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 5,000+ hours of TV and movies, along with more than 100+ virtual live streaming channels.
In markets where viewers have a Sinclair-owned TV station, users will be able to view local news content.
VIZIO WatchFree+
WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service, available on its SmartCast TVs. There are 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, providing immediate access to live and local programming and a wide library ranging from thousands of movies, news, sports, music, kids & family, multicultural, and more. Top channels include CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, NBC News Now, and Stories by AMC.
Funimation
Funimation is a streaming service focused on Japanese animation. Funimation is likely to die out in time - many of the site’s pages redirect to its sister service, Crunchyroll. While Funimation continues to add new episodes of its current series, all future anime series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Funimation does still serve anime fans with shows like “My Hero Academia,” “One-Punch Man,” “Dragon Ball Z,” and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”
Some older content is available for free.
-
Herogo TV
HeroGo TV is a completely free service that has 200+ channels for you to stream, including channels from popular digital and TV networks such as France 24, EuroNews (English & Español), World Poker Tour, Law & Crime, Dance With Madhuri, E-Sports TV. On top of live streams, 24/7 network news, and sports coverage, there are also thousands of on-demand movies, TV series (News, Sports, Dramas, Comedy, Talk Shows), and more.
Screambox
Screambox is a video streaming service that delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. There are also five video series available for non-subscribers to watch for free.
There is a Free with Ads plan, an ad-free Month Premium Plan ($4.99/month), a 6 Month Premium Plan ($14.99), and a Premium Year Plan ($26.99/year).
We recommend adding Screambox as an Amazon Prime Video channel so you can access the content through that platform, as well as the regular Screambox app.
WaterBear
WaterBear is a free, environmentally-focused streaming video service with award-winning documentaries, enlightening short films, and impactful series.
WaterBear has a global network of more than 100 NGO partners and users can join their communities directly through the platform, by taking action for the causes that you care about most.
Shout! Factory TV
Shout! Factory TV is a free streaming service featuring lots of cult TV shows, movies, comedy, original specials and more. Users can watch “Space: 1999,” “The Prisoner,” “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” “ALF,” “Farscape,” and more.
If you’d like to watch the shows and movies without ads, Shout! Factory TV is available as an Amazon Prime Video channel for $2.99 / month.
Users can also watch some Shout! Factory TV content (but not all) on free platforms including Freevee, Crackle, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Popcornflix, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, STIRR, Tubi, Xumo Play, and LG Channel Plus.
Runtime
Runtime is a free streaming service with hundreds of movies and shows available. You’re unlikely to recognize any of the titles, but you may find some content worth a closer look.
The service includes Spanish movies and TV shows as well.
It's Real Good TV
It’s Real Good TV is a video streaming service that pulls together the libraries of some older apps: Heartland Network, Retro TV, and Rev’n. You’ll see content around snow sports, MMA, motor sports, and country music.
DistroTV
DistroTV is a free streaming service with 270+ free channels featuring live shows, movies, sports, news, gossip, and lots more. The platform features an array of genres and categories, such as News & Opinion, Español, Desi - Indian & South Asian, Business, Comedy, Classics, Fun & Games, Local News, Live Sports, Outdoor Entertainment, Reality TV & Documentaries, Lifestyle, and more.
DistroTV features 45 sports channels, 13 documentary channels, 21 Spanish-language channels, 36 Desi South Asian channels, and 11 channels centered on African entertainment.
The service also offers local news in 6 markets.
The platform caters to viewers in the U.S., Canada, and UK.
Fawesome
Fawesome is an ad-supported streaming service with 10,000+ movies and shows. Users will see movies from studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, FilmRise, Cinedigm, and more.
FilmRise
FilmRise is a free ad-supported video streaming service featuring Hollywood films and TV shows. Unlike most AVOD services, you cannot stream FilmRise in your browser.
Mometu
Mometu is a free streaming service with 200+ live channels and lots of on-demand titles. The service offers hand-curated collections of films.
RetroCrush
A streaming service dedicated to the “Golden Age of anime,” RetroCrush has hundreds of classic shows from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plus around 40 features. With a mix of subtitled and dubbed content, there are different genres from Comedy to Historical, Horror, and Mecha.
Viewers can also find RetroCrush as a channel on services like Philo, Sling Freestream, and Plex.
LocalBTV
LocalBTV gives users the ability to watch free local broadcast TV without an antenna on their computer, phone, tablet, or TV (aka virtual-over-the-air or vOTA streaming). The platform is available in 48 US markets/DMAs, powers 704 local broadcast TV channels, plus 88 “hyper-local” Community Video channels.
The service only streams channels that are in your area – local programming, comedy, movies, family-friendly channels, and classic TV shows, as well as channels serving bilingual viewers. Viewers will find local news and entertainment in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and more.
Along with ads, LocalBTV allows viewers to pause, rewind, forward, and record their favorite shows via a free cloud-based DVR with 1TB of storage (holds 300 hours of programming), and they can surf through the channel guide which has two weeks of upcoming program information. There is even a customized channel guide so viewers can choose to see only what they are interested in.
Saltbox TV
Saltbox TV is a free video streaming service for adults 55+ to meet their unique health, entertainment, and engagement needs. Saltbox TV is dedicated to accessibility, and they are constantly working on adding compatibility to the devices that older adults are most familiar with. Saltbox TV aims to empower users to continue learning, connecting, and engaging, whether they live at home or in retirement communities.
Midnight Pulp
Midnight Pulp is a video streaming service dedicated to “streaming all things strange.” The eclectic library features South Korean coolness, Chinese gothic horror, Super 8mm horror comedy, Kung Fu westerns, vintage erotica, and more.
Kino Cult
Kino Cult is a free video streaming service for “unapologetically weird cinema.” The service offers recent arthouse discoveries with hundreds of outrageous midnight movies and grindhouse classics.
Documentary+
Documentary+ is a free, ad-supported streaming service spotlighting real-life stories. There are dozens of high-quality films available.
Viewers can also find Documentary+ as a free live streaming channel on platforms like Plex, Xumo Play, Local Now, and Samsung TV Plus.
Fandor
Fandor is an on-demand video streaming service that specializes in independent films and is home to a library of thousands of classic movies, documentaries, foreign, and indie films. There are always at least 6,000 titles on the platform. A limited library is available for free, but a paid subscription is needed to access all titles.
Also, Fandor delivers a 50% revenue share to its films’ rights holders and partners with distributors educators, festivals, filmmakers, and students. Named “The Netflix for Indie Film” by The Wall Street Journal, their goal is to preserve film art and culture.
FlixHouse
FlixHouse is a free, ad-supported, live, and on-demand streaming service that offers indie movies, thought-provoking documentaries, TV shows, and 170+ live TV channels from local and international content partners.
The Explorers
The Explorers is a streaming service offering high-quality nature content, including video and photos from users. Users will see videos of animals, landmarks, and natural wonders from around the world. Most videos are short (about 1 minute), but premium subscribers can see longer documentaries.
Users can pay to see the premium films, but the subscription is free for users who post content (photo or video) in the “Earth inventory.”
Ten percent of any subscription fees is donated to The Explorers Foundation, which supports biodiversity.
Classix
Classix is a streaming service showing movies and TV shows from the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. While some content is free, you can unlock the full library with a one-time payment of $3.99. This app is only available on Apple TV and iPhone/iPad.
First Responders Network
First Responders Network is a free video streaming service highlighting the adventures of police and EMS crews, along with rescues and ride-alongs. You’ll also see games from the National Public Safety Football League.
FRN is a production of Axon, the company that literally makes the body cameras we see so often on the news.
Rewarded TV
Rewarded TV is a free video streaming service that gives out crypto tokens as viewing time accumulates. Those tokens can be used to unlock premium content.
Angel Studios
Angel Studios is a streaming service featuring totally original shows bankrolled by the platform’s users. Users can watch shows on the platform, evaluate and support prototype shows, or even submit their own shows for consideration. Angel Studios’ biggest hit is “The Chosen,” a show about Jesus Christ that can be seen on many other streaming platforms.
Angel Studios allows independent filmmakers to create prototype shows and submit them to the “Angel Guild.” When the Guild approves, those prototypes become “torches.” From there, it’s up to individual investors to bankroll the projects they believe in. Allegedly, investors have the opportunity to share in profits if they ever emerge.
Although much of the content can be viewed free, that appears to be a function of whether someone has paid for you to watch. Viewers are encouraged to “pay it forward” if they enjoy a show. The prices for this vary.
Dove Channel
Dove Channel is a streaming service offering family-friendly, usually Christian programming. It also offers a small selection of classic TV shows. Some titles are available for free, while a larger library is available to premium subscribers.
Premium members have access to a Family Filtering tool that allows you to customize your family’s viewing experience based on your values. Select your preferred Dove Ratings and customize your Safeguard settings to create a filtered list of titles.
Dove is available as a linear channel on YouTube TV and Frndly TV.
Great American Community
Great American Community is a free video-on-demand service featuring content related to cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, wellness, devotions, and more. The service is an offshoot of the popular Great American Family and Great American Living channels.
If you’re looking for the app on your preferred device, it’s often listed as “GAcommunity” in the app stores.
The service also allows movie rentals of Great American Christmas movies.
IZZY
IZZY is a streaming video service offering 600+ Israeli movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The service does have some content available on a free tier, but the full library is only available with a paid subscription.
Freebie TV
Freebie TV is a free streaming service featuring a small library of on-demand films and live channels.
Live channels include Africa News, Newsmax, Boomberg Quicktake, Nosey, and Fido TV.
Barstool Sports
Barstool Sports is a video streaming service primarily targeting young men. While some content is sports-centered, other shows are dedicated to food and lifestyle content.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report is a video streaming service that offers live wrestling events from AEW and ROH. While the TV app centers on wrestling, the mobile app provides original sports programming including pro highlights and analysis.
Live AEW events typically cost $49.99 each. Older events may be viewed for $14.99.
For every live and replay event on B/R, excluding NBA, they offer a 5-minute free preview. The five minutes begin when you first start watching and gradually count down to zero. A countdown clock will indicate how much time is remaining. To watch the remainder of the event, you must create an account for free and/or purchase it, if it is a paid event.
Revolt
REVOLT is a multiplatform Hip Hop network founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Viewers will see breaking music news, videos, artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original programming.
Viewers can also find REVOLT as a linear channel on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Philo, and Sling TV.
HappiTV
Happi TV is a free video streaming service made by and for members of the LGBTQ+ community. It offers a collection of Queer Cinema and TV series. Users will find entertainment categorized into categories like Drag, Gay, Lesbian, Suspense, Podcasts, Transgender, Uplifting, Foreign, Crime, Bisexual, Musical, Born This Way, and Interviews.
BYUtv
BYUtv is a free video streaming service created by Brigham Young University. Its purpose is “to create purposeful, engaging viewing and listening experiences that entertain, inspire, uplift, and improve families and communities.” Popular shows include the Angel Studios Jesus Christ biography “The Chosen” and the long-running sketch comedy series “Studio C.”
Mountain West Network
Mountain West Network is a video streaming platform for fans of that college sports conference. Watch your favorite Mountain West teams across all 18 sports. The Mountain West Network streams hundreds of live events throughout the year and you can watch them all on the app. Get exclusive live and on-demand content from all of the MW’s institutions including Air Force, Boise State, Colorado College (women’s soccer), Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawai‘i (football), Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, UNLV, Utah State, and Wyoming.
Glewed TV
Glewed TV is a free video streaming service with thousands of hours of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Content spans genres such as Travel & Exploration, Sports, Comedy, Action & Adventure, Crime & Mystery, and more.
UnChainedTV
UnchainedTV is a free video streaming service with TV, documentaries, plant-based cooking shows, live news, and more. The service focuses on animal rights, health, and climate.
Nosey
Nosey is a free streaming video app with 5,000+ episodes of talk, court, and reality shows. Viewers can see “Divorce Court,” “Blind Date,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” and “The Steve Wilkos Show.”
If you prefer, you can also find Nosey as a channel on platforms like Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Plex, and Xumo Play.
Canela.TV
Canela.TV is a free video streaming app with TV series, movies, sports, documentaries, telenovelas, and more. The service offers 20,000 hours of content and 50+ linear channels. Content can also be sorted by country: Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, International entertainment is available in Spanish and English.
You can also find the Canela library on free platforms like Plex, Xumo Play, Distro TV, and Samsung TV Plus.
Nuestra.TV
Nuestra.TV is a free, fully bilingual OTT streaming platform for the holistic Hispanic market, across cultural diversity, generations, and languages. The platform includes thousands of hours of content and 40+ FAST channels. Enjoy movies, TV series, novelas, concerts, cartoons, cooking shows, family movies, documentaries from leading producers in the United States, Latin America and Spain.
All Nuestra.TV content supports co-viewing experiences, meaning that you can watch Spanish TV with English subtitles and vice versa whenever you want.
LIV Golf Plus
LIV Golf Plus is the streaming service for the controversial golf league owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The app provides live video coverage for every 2023 event, as well as highlights from prior tournaments. On launch day, at least, we could not fast-forward or rewind while watching tournament replays.
Since its inception, LIV has been attacked as “sportswashing” to distract from Saudi Arabia’s many human rights violations. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who controls the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, is believed to have ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence reports.
Globoplay
Globoplay is a Brazilian streaming service with access to all Globo channels, classic and new telenovelas, Brazilian films, series, original productions, news, and the entire Globoplay exclusive catalog.
While a handful of programs are available for free, subscribers will need to pay $13.99 / month to access the complete library.
Red Bull TV
Red Bull TV is a free streaming service dedicated to extreme sports like snowboarding, climbing, surfing, and more. The content is extremely well produced, with amazing camera angles, pulse-pounding soundtracks, and incredible athletic feats.
Viewers will see mountain bike races (UCI, Crankworx), motorbike trick competitions, exotic Rally locales, F1 races on legendary tracks, Red Bull BC One B-Boy and B-Girl dance battles, Batalla de los Gallos rap battles, cutting edge music, eSports championships, and more.
The app also includes live-streamed competitions, concerts, dance battles, and Red Bull events as they happen.
FOX SOUL
FOX SOUL is a free streaming platform with entertainment designed for primarily Black audiences. The service offers over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually. The service features a linear feed and on-demand titles.
Featured programming includes “Cocktails with Queens” hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning “FOX SOUL’s Black Report,” the black filmmaker showcase known as “FOX SOUL’s Screening Room” hosted by Vivica A. Fox, “The Book of Sean” hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, “Business of Being Black” with Tammi Mac, and more
Vudu
Vudu is a video streaming service that primarily serves as a PVOD marketplace, though the platform does offer some films for free with ads.
ALTRD.TV
ALTRD.TV is a video streaming service with exclusive content for “psychonauts, cryptopunks, players, wellness seekers, growers & stoners.” Viewers will see NFT-based TV shows, original comedy series, plant-medicine education, journeys through music festivals and paranormal adventure shows, and Social Club TV.
Hipstr
Hipstr is a free streaming app and channel with documentaries, scripted series, and exclusive Hipstr Originals like “Wake & Bake with Dom Brown.” The service features mostly independent films.
Popcornflix
Popcornflix is an OTT service offering free ad-supported streaming video of feature-length movies, webisodes, original content, and film school originals.
The service is completely free, however, ads run every 15 minutes and last a minimum of 30 seconds long. Some content is available to rent ad-free for $0.99.
-
Positiv TV
Positiv TV is a national and free 24/7 movie network showcasing favorites from Hollywood studios and independent providers. The service aims to offer stories of hope, courage, compassion, honor, redemption, and triumph. Movies are presented on a linear virtual channel - you cannot watch on demand.
Means TV
Means TV bills itself as “the world’s first worker-owned, anti-capitalist streaming service.” All the content espouses a left-wing ideology.
Rooster Teeth
Rooster Teeth is a fan-propelled community that produces game reviews, comedy shows, podcasts, machinima, and original episodic content. From humble beginnings back in 2003 the company has expertly navigated internet culture and trending media to grow a fan base that is now millions strong.
Their first claim to fame was the hilarious cult classic Halo machinima, Red vs. Blue (2003), an expansive series that pushed them into expanding towards live-action comedy content, original shows, movies, and podcasts. The widely popular RWBY (2013) is a result of their collaboration with the late Monty Oum.
-
AcresTV
Acres TV is a free video streaming service for farmers. Learn about crop protection, farm buildings, finance, food safety, and weather. Viewers will get information and entertainment featuring some of the top voices in agriculture, as well as educational insights into agronomy, equipment, seed, and more. AcresTV presents insightful perspectives from farmers, researchers, and industry leaders.
Rad
Rad (formerly the Littlstar app) is a modern streaming service with NFTs, on-demand, live events, and TV featuring the biggest content creators and studios in the world; all powered by blockchain, XR, and other technology. The platform markets itself as having content “for the raver, gamer, sneaker-head, sports fan, and beyond.”
Users can discover music, movies, TV, comedy, sports, gaming, and more or on-demand, live, 180°, 360°, 3D content, as well as NFT collectibles. You can watch thousands of hours of content, while also have the opportunity to join watch parties, curate playlists to create your own TV channels, buy limited edition NFTs, get XR experiences, and collect crypto rewards.
The basic free subscription plan provides access to over 3,000 experiences from the world’s top brands.
The Premium plan costs $4.99 / month and offers content from Complex, Whistle, among others.
Other Premium features include Ara Rewards, Premium Live TV, Premium On-Demand, and Exclusive NFT Drops. Also, PlayStation4, PS5, and PSVR users get Sideloading, Custom RSS Feeds support (Videos & HCAP), Mobile Server Support, and UPnP Media Renderer/Casting. HCAP support is only available on iOS.
-
AVO TV
AVO TV is a free streaming service featuring 120+ live channels from Africa (mostly Nigeria).
Whether you have family with African roots or you’re just curious what’s going on in another part of the world AVO is an option worth considering.
-
Hudsy
Hudsy is a free, hyper-local streaming service focused on New York’s Hudson Valley. Users will see 350+ documentary films about that area.
-
Legrity
-
AiryTV
Airy TV is a free live video streaming service offering movies, TV, comedy, and sports. Users will see rugby, beach volleyball, tennis, gymnastics, field hockey, and wrestling. These channels are notably not high quality, but there is variety.
Free Ad-Supported Streaming Services for Kids
Parents on a budget will appreciate these streaming options for kids. In most cases, the ads are minimal and not terribly jarring. In the case of PBS Kids, the ads are rare and entirely benign.
-
PBS Kids
PBS Kids is a free online streaming platform serving toddlers and preschoolers. All content here is kid-friendly and safe. Children will learn lessons about emotional regulation, creative thinking, and problem-solving, with shows focused on science, reading, and more. Standout shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Molly of Denali.” It’s a must-have service for anyone with young children.
While your family can enjoy PBS Kids for free with the app, the content is limited to eight episodes and a handful of clips per show. If you pay for PBS Kids as an Amazon video channel, you’ll have on demand access to every episode of every show.
-
HappyKids
HappyKids is a free video streaming service with 55,000+ episodes of kid-friendly content. It includes popular titles like “Peppa Pig Minis,” “Tayo the Little Bus,” “Garfield and Friends,” and shows about Minecraft and Roblox.
Content is divided age group-wise for 0-2 yrs (Toddlers), 2-4 yrs (Preschool kids), 4-6 years, 6-10-year-old boys, and 6-10-year-old girls.
-
Kidoodle.TV
Kidoodle.TV is a video streaming service designed for kids 12 and under and offers show suggestions that are based on age range. The platform has a content library that contains 25,000+ episodes of popular TV shows, Kidoodle.TV Originals, educational and entertaining programming, gaming content, and more. The content varies by region with new titles regularly added.
The ad-supported service is completely free (Freemium) or there is a ad-free paid subscription for $4.99 per month (Premium).
The kidSAFE certified platform has received the Mom’s Choice Award, and Stevie Award. Kidoodle.TV launched in the market in 2014 and as of 2020, has its own originals.
-
Ameba
Ameba is a children’s video streaming service that is full of educational programming. The content catalog comprises 14,000+ episodes and 2,800 hours of kid’s shows.
There is a Free ad-supported version that allows you to watch up to five episodes per show. However, there are some shows that are exclusive to Premium members. The Premium (ad-free) plan is $3.99/month, $19.99/year, and $39.99 for three years. You can also watch one free, ad-supported video per show when you use the service as a guest.
We recommend adding Ameba as a channel on Amazon Prime Video so you can access the content on that platform as well as the Ameba app.
-
Sensical
Sensical is a free streaming service for children ages 2-10. It includes on-demand access to 15,000+ hand-selected videos and 50+ topic-based channels.
Sensical serves three distinct audiences: preschoolers (ages 2-4), little kids (ages 5-