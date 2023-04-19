225+ Streaming Services You Can Try for Free

At The Streamable, we love saving our readers money. In some cases, we can even save all your money. As streaming services jockey for attention, most of them offer free trials to lure new audiences. We’ve catalogued as many streaming services as we can find, and this list should keep you entertained for years if you play your cards right.

If you want to unlock the majority of these services, make sure you have a subscription to Prime Video, since many streaming services only offer their free trials through the Amazon service.

Live TV Streamers with Free Trials

If you want to replicate the cable TV experience without the high fees and with greater flexibility, a live TV streaming service is the way to go. These services offer live sports, news, and entertainment. Want to make sure you’ll be able to see your favorite live channels? Just consult our Service Matchmaker.

Major SVODs with Free Trials

These services are the crown jewels of streaming. A subscription video on demand (SVOD) service provides access to the most popular entertainment available. You’ll see cutting-edge drama, hilarious comedy, thought-provoking documentaries, and buzz-worthy reality shows. Each of these industry leaders offers something special.

Sports Streamers with Free Trials

If you can’t get enough of your favorite sport, these streamers take you further inside the action. Watch live games, get exclusive access to unique content, and discover more about your favorite athletes with these great services.

General Entertainment Streamers with Free Trials

If you’d like to dig a little deeper for movies and TV, these services go the extra mile.

Kid-Focused Streamers with Free Trials

If you have children, you know the struggle of trying to keep them entertained while helping them learn. These great streamers will fit the bill, offering a safe place to watch. Fire up a free trial, and enjoy some peace and quiet while your kids discover something new.

Horror/Cult Streamers with Free Trials

If you enjoy screaming while streaming, these spooky services are perfect for you. From garden-variety slashers to supernatural scares, these streamers explore the dark side of entertainment. For fans of cult classics, these services can also be essential. Sometimes low-budget thrills are even more fun.

Anime Streamers with Free Trials

If you love the variety and complexity of overseas animation, these streamers should be part of your library. From joyful kids shows to gripping and graphic dramas, these services offer something for everyone.

Documentary Streamers with Free Trials

Truth can be stranger than fiction. With these streamers, you’ll get documentaries that open your eyes, tickle your funny bone, and move you to action.

International Streamers with Free Trials

While we usually turn to Hollywood to keep us entertained, the rest of the world is pushing boundaries and helping the entertainment world expand in new directions. Give these services a whirl to go beyond your ordinary entertainment options.

Black Entertainment Streamers with Free Trials

Representation matters, and too often, the big streamers are missing the mark for important communities. These streamers focus on the Black American experience with a great variety of shows.

Older/Classic Streamers with Free Trials

Sometimes, you just need a throwback fix. Whether you’re an older person looking to rewind to Hollywood classics, or someone who just wants to delve into the roots of the motion picture industry, these streamers will take you back in time.

Performing Arts Streamers with Free Trials

If you love music, comedy, or stage performance, these streamers offer incredible content you can’t find anywhere else. Start a free trial today to get a front-row seat to see the masters of their crafts.

Independent/Arthouse Streamers with Free Trials

Tired of the same old stories? Maybe it’s time to dip into the independent scene. These streamers push the boundaries with low budgets and high passion. While you won’t find many blockbusters here, you will find personal stories told with singular vision.

Science & Learning Streamers with Free Trials

If you’re looking to get smarter, these streaming services are here to help. Learn more about history, master a new skill, or discover something new about the world. Start streaming for free today.

Exercise/Health/Food Streamers with Free Trials

Want to get healthier? These streamers will help you lose weight and gain muscle while improving nutrition. You can start streaming for free, and add some skills that last a lifetime.

Religious Streamers with Free Trials

If your faith is important to you, these streaming services are designed to elevate your entertainment.

LGBTQ+ Streamers with Free Trials

While the big streamers offer a handful of titles for the LGBTQ+ community, there’s not enough variety if this content is important to you. These services were created to cater specifically to the rainbow of sexual and gender identities.

Special Interest Streamers with Free Trials

Not every streamer fits in an easy category. If you have a hobby, there’s likely a streaming service catering to you. Whether it’s a specialized sport, a tabloid interest, fashion, animals, or gardening, these services can expand your entertainment options.

True Crime Streamers with Free Trials

If creepy murders and unsolved mysteries are important to you, check out these streamers with a focus on crime.

Completely Free Streaming Services

While all the streamers above offer free trials, all the streamers below are always free. Nearly all these streamers are ad-supported, meaning you’ll have to sit through occasional commercials to watch a show or film. In some cases, you can choose to pay to remove ads. But you’ll find a staggering amount of entertainment available without paying a penny.

Free Ad-Supported Streaming Services for Kids

Parents on a budget will appreciate these streaming options for kids. In most cases, the ads are minimal and not terribly jarring. In the case of PBS Kids, the ads are rare and entirely benign.