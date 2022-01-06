OWN Now Available on Hulu + Live TV

Today, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network was added to Hulu + Live TV. With this new addition, Hulu + Live TV subscribers will get access to OWN’s live broadcast. Included are a couple of new titles premiering on OWN, as well as a variety of both scripted and unscripted series. On January 7, “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” will make its debut, followed by “The Kings of Napa” on January 11.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

OWN’s lineup features a full library of on-demand shows. Hulu + Live TV users can now stream popular shows, like “Ready To Love” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.”

Prior to the addition of OWN, Hulu + Live TV customers could already enjoy a wide selection of other Discovery-owned channels. Now, OWN is available alongside Discovery Channel, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet, TRVL, and MotorTrend.

If you would like access to even more Discovery content, Hulu also offers a package of Discovery networks for an additional $7.99 per month. The add-on includes America Heroes Channel, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery Family, Magnolia Network, and Science Channel.

“We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for OWN as a top destination for viewers and brands, providing world-class content and unique live entertainment events.”

If you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber, you can begin watching OWN now. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the live TV streaming service. However, the Disney bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+ is now free with Hulu + Live TV.