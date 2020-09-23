Paramount Network Shifts Focus to TV Movies, Will Be Rebranded to Paramount Movie Network

ViacomCBS continues to recalibrate their networks following their December 2019 merger. Recently, the company announced that CBS All Access will be changing its name to Paramount+ next year. The rebrand is part of a broader effort to make the service a more direct competition for other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max.

Now, it looks like they are also bringing some changes to the Paramount Network. According to Deadline, the network has axed several non-scripted series— “Ink Master,” “Wife Swap,” “Battle of the Fittest Couples”—in an effort to focus on making more TV movies.

They have also given the boot to several scripted series—“68 Whiskey,” “Sexy Beast,” and “Emily in Paris” (which has moved to Netflix). Other shows such as “Bar Rescue” and “Lip Sync Battle” will move from Paramount Network to other ViacomCBS networks.

As part of the new direction, the network will also be rebranded to Paramount Movie Network. The goal is to churn out “52 original movies a year on the network with one mini-series or scripted series per quarter,” Deadline reports.

Meghan Hooper White, who joined the company earlier this year as EVP and head of original movies and limited series will helm the rebrand.

So what does that mean for fan-favorite “Yellowstone”? The Kevin Costner-led show, was recently renewed for a fourth season, however. For now, the show will remain on the new Paramount Movie Network, but that could always change in the future.