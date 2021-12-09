Paramount+ Adds Live Channels
Paramount+ in a bid to differentiate themselves from their closest competitors, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, added live channels today, something none of the other major paid subscription streaming services have done to date. Peacock is the closest competitor in the competitive landscape using live channels.
ViacomCBS, the owner of Paramount+, also owns Pluto TV which is set to become a billion-dollar business this year on the back of its ad-supported, live channel model.
This is the full list of available channels as of yet:
- 24/7 Laughs
- Adult Animation
- All Day Drama
- Animation Favorites
- Black Voices
- Crime & Justice
- History & Undiscovered
- Kids & Family Fun
- Nostalgic Hits
- PAW Patrol
- Preschool Corner
- Reality TV: Competition
- Reality TV: Shores
- SpongeBob Universe
- Star Trek
- Survivor
- The Challenge
- TV Classics
Later this month expect a RuPaul channel and a Movies channel as well.
“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Inspired and informed by the winning model Pluto TV pioneered and popularized, these highly curated channels underscore the power of our unified streaming organization and serve as a product differentiator in the SVOD space, by offering subscribers yet another way to experience and discover programming on Paramount+.”
Executives are willing to bet that a profitable segment of the market will show demand for the sit-back-and-view approach that was popularized by cable television models. And they could be correct. Psychologically, it’s less taxing to choose from options curated by a playlist than to delve through thousands of hours of proposed content yourself.
But streaming was built on the backs of binging. And binging was built on the back of choice. Whether there will be a large enough consumer populace drawn to live channels on their streaming services or on Paramount+ is yet to be seen.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.