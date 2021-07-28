Paramount+, CBS Sports Network to Start Carrying Scottish Professional Football League This Week

ViacomCBS is really serious about adding soccer to its platform — and now, it’s adding one more league to its already impressive collection of soccer broadcast and streaming rights.

In a year where Paramount+ has already added Italy’s Serie A, Asian Football Confederation, and “The Women’s Cup” to its platform, on Wednesday, ViacomCBS announced another addition — the Scottish Professional Football League.

CBS Sports will present at least 85 matches annually through 2024-2025, from the Cinch Premiership – the top division of the SPFL – as well as the second-division Cinch Championship and the Premier Sports Cup.

“This deal with CBS Sports will ensure that even more football fans across the world will have access to our competitions,” said Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive. “This is great news for Scottish football and a strong indication of the continuing appeal that our game holds on the global stage.

Coverage begins on Saturday, July 31, with select matches throughout the deal streaming exclusively on Paramount+, and others airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network. As part of the multi-platform deal, CBS Sports will feature every Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as a weekly program with highlights from across the league.

“We are looking forward to presenting the action from the Scottish Professional Football League, highlighted by the iconic Old Firm rivalry,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “The SPFL is an elite soccer league and a key addition in our growing portfolio of global soccer rights, and we are excited to capitalize on our digital and cable platforms to bring these matches to fans across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.”

With the latest addition, ViacomCBS and Paramount+ will now own the American broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol, along with the aforementioned Serie A, AFC, and Women’s Cup.

Here are the SPFL matches you can expect to see on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+:

SPFL Match Schedule through September

Saturday, July 31:

Rangers vs. Livingston 8:30 AM, ET Paramount+

Heart of Midlothian vs. Celtic 3:00 PM ET Paramount+

Sunday, Aug. 1:

Motherwell vs. Hibernian 11:30 AM, ET Paramount+

Monday, Aug. 2:

Kilmarnock vs. Ayr United 2:45 PM, ET Paramount+

Saturday, Aug. 7:

Dundee United vs. Rangers 7:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network

Friday, Aug. 20:

Raith Rovers vs. Dunfermline 2:45 PM, ET Paramount+

Sunday, Aug. 22:

Dundee FC vs. Hibernian 7:00 AM, ET CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug. 29:

Rangers vs. Celtic 7:00 AM, ET CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 11:

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers 7:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Sept. 12:

Heart of Midlothian vs. Hibernian 7:00 AM, ET Paramount+

Sunday, Sept. 19:

Dundee United vs. Dundee FC 7:00 AM, ET Paramount+

Sunday, Sept. 26:

St. Mirren vs. Aberdeen 7:00 AM, ET Paramount+