Paramount+ Announces Star Trek Day Festivities, Multiple Streaming Options

Lower your shields and prepare for transport, Trekkies, because Paramount+ is preparing a whole fleet’s worth of special events to beam down for Star Trek Day. The annual event takes place on Sept. 8, the 56th anniversary of the airing of the second pilot episode of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” The festivities will include interviews with cast members from across every era of Trek, live music, and much more. It will undoubtedly be a must-watch for every Star Trek fan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SOUTHPARK.

When Will The Star Trek Day Stream Begin?

When Will The Star Trek Day Stream Begin? What Events Will Be Streamed For Star Trek Day?

What Events Will Be Streamed For Star Trek Day? Is Star Trek Day Free to Watch?

Is Star Trek Day Free to Watch? If I Can’t Watch Live, Will Star Trek Day Stream on-demand on Paramount+?

If I Can’t Watch Live, Will Star Trek Day Stream on-demand on Paramount+? About Star Trek

When Will The Star Trek Day Stream Begin?

The celebration of all things Star Trek starts at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will be streamed live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

What Events Will Be Streamed For Star Trek Day?

The Star Trek Day event will be hosted by Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner in “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo in “Lower Decks”). Cast interviews will include:

Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) from “Star Trek: Picard.”

Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman) and Noel Wells (Ensign Tendi) from “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway) and Brett Gray (Dal R’el) from “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

Jess Bush (Nurse Chapel), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Uhura), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong(Lt. Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Lt. Ortegas) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One/Una Chin-Riley) from the latest hit series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The event will also feature a stirring tribute to the original Uhura, actress Nichelle Nichols, exploring her impact and influence not only on the character but on popular culture as well. Nichols passed away earlier this summer, but she will always hold a special place in the heart of every Star Trek fan.

Other events will include a special behind-the-scenes tour of “Star Trek: Discovery” with actor Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), a fan cosplay contest hosted by Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), a make-up demonstration where one lucky fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien, live music and comedy, and a few surprises that you’ll just have to watch to see for yourself!

Is Star Trek Day Free to Watch?

Yes! Fans will want to head over to the Paramount+ YouTube page, where they’ll be able to stream all of the Star Trek Day events live.

If I Can’t Watch Live, Will Star Trek Day Stream on-demand on Paramount+?

Paramount+ subscribers will have access to the interview and discussion portions of the event on-demand after the conclusion of Star Trek Day. Not all of the events will be made available for streaming though, so catch it live on YouTube if you don’t want to miss a second of the action!

About Star Trek

Gene Rodenberry first created “Star Trek: The Original Series” over 50 years ago. Since then, the show has spawned seven spinoffs, a dozen films, three animated series, countless novels and comics and fan-films galore. Star Trek has become an indelible part of popular culture, and continues to be a popular content generator for Paramount. If you haven’t tried Trek yet, head on over to Paramount+ at warp speed!