Paramount+ Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Paramount+ is a fast-growing streaming service that promises a “mountain of entertainment.” With hit movies and several compelling new TV shows on the way, it’s a great time to sample Paramoun+ at an incredibly low price. There are some great deals available to jump on, so let’s take a look at your best ways to save on Black Friday!

The Paramount+ Black Friday 2021 Deal

For a limited time, you can pay just $0.99/month for 2 months of Paramount+. To do this, you’ll add Paramount+ as a channel to Prime Video.

While that’s your best deal, there are some other excellent ways to save.

Get a free year through T-Mobile Save up to $15 with American Express Consider another great streaming deal

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:

1. Get a Free Year With T-Mobile

And all T-Mobile customers regardless of their plan can now get Paramount Plus for a year through the wireless carrier. (Details)

2. Save up to $15 with American Express

If you have an American Express card, go to “offers” in your app and you’ll see that you can get $5 back if you spend $9 or more on Paramount+. You can use this deal up to three times for a total of $15 savings.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ brings together some high-profile movie and TV franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” with most of the stellar kids’ content from Nickelodeon. The service has been ramping up production lately, with high-profile projects like the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and a show from that same creator, “Mayor of Kingstown.” Viewers can also watch shows like “Reno 911!,” “Ghosts,” “Young Sheldon,” “Survivor,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”