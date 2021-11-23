Paramount+ Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?
Paramount+ is a fast-growing streaming service that promises a “mountain of entertainment.” With hit movies and several compelling new TV shows on the way, it’s a great time to sample Paramoun+ at an incredibly low price. There are some great deals available to jump on, so let’s take a look at your best ways to save on Black Friday!
The Paramount+ Black Friday 2021 Deal
For a limited time, you can pay just $0.99/month for 2 months of Paramount+. To do this, you’ll add Paramount+ as a channel to Prime Video.
While that’s your best deal, there are some other excellent ways to save.
- Get a free year through T-Mobile
- Save up to $15 with American Express
- Consider another great streaming deal
If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Link
|Hulu
|30-Day Free Trial
|$6.99
|30-Day Free Trial
|Paramount+
|30-Day Free Trial
|$9.99
|30-Day Free Trial
|Sling TV
|$25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime
|$10 First Month
|Get $25 OFF your first month
|Philo
|50% OFF Your First Month
|$12.50 First Month
|Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
|HBO Max
|16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually
|$8.33-$12.50 per Month
|Sign Up Now
|discovery+
|$0.99 For 3 Months
|$4.99
|Sign Up Now
|AMC+
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|Sign Up Now
|Showtime
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|Sign Up Now
1. Get a Free Year With T-Mobile
And all T-Mobile customers regardless of their plan can now get Paramount Plus for a year through the wireless carrier. (Details)
2. Save up to $15 with American Express
If you have an American Express card, go to “offers” in your app and you’ll see that you can get $5 back if you spend $9 or more on Paramount+. You can use this deal up to three times for a total of $15 savings.
About Paramount+
Paramount+ brings together some high-profile movie and TV franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” with most of the stellar kids’ content from Nickelodeon. The service has been ramping up production lately, with high-profile projects like the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and a show from that same creator, “Mayor of Kingstown.” Viewers can also watch shows like “Reno 911!,” “Ghosts,” “Young Sheldon,” “Survivor,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.