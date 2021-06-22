Paramount+ & CBS Sports Become U.S. English-Language Home Of Combate Global MMA Action In Multi-Year Agreement

ViacomCBS is loading up Paramount+ with even more sports — and now you can add Combate Global MMA to its list of offerings.

On Tuesday, ViacomCBS announced a multi-year agreement with Combate Global to serve as the U.S. English-language home of Combate MMA) action. CBS Sports’ live coverage of Combate Global debuts on CBS Sports Network on June 25 with action, which continues on Paramount+ exclusively from July 9 through the remainder of the 2021 Combate Global schedule in December.

Paramount+ will feature 30 live events annually in 2022 and 2023. In addition, CBS Sports Network will complement Combate coverage with a weekly one-hour recap show with highlights of that week’s card. Details of CBS Sports’ debut fight on June 25 and the remaining 2021 Combate schedule will be announced in the future.

“The addition of Combate Global’s exciting MMA action is a tremendous opportunity for Paramount+ to further expand its reach to a young and diverse fanbase,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager, CBS Sports Digital. “We believe Combate events will complement the expansive live soccer programming that is now a cornerstone of our industry-leading sports coverage on the service and deliver even more unique sports content across CBS Sports platforms.”

Combate Global offers an alternative MMA experience when compared to UFC and Paramount+’s other MMA property, Bellator. Combate is aimed at Hispanic millennials, and this dedication is reflected in the company’s roster of fighters, as most of the fighters who are signed to Combate are of Hispanic descent. Fights are even billed as “country versus country” — as if the participants were playing soccer instead of fighting for glory.

“We are thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and bring Combate Global action to the Paramount+ platform,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren. “Millions of combat sports fans have heard about Combate Global’s fast and furious version of MMA and can now see for themselves. Find out why Combate is ‘Much More Action’ with our world-class announcing team calling the action.”

Combate Global joins the NFL, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Tour, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, Italy’s Serie A, NWSL, The Asian Football Confederation, CONCACAF, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol as sports properties affiliated with ViacomCBS and Paramount+.