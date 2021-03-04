Paramount+ Just Launched: Pricing, Plans, Originals, Movies, Features, 4K, & Offline

Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ all-encompassing streaming platform, is finally here. The former [CBS All Access ] is rebranding to loop in other established brands like Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, and put them all under one roof.

Paramount+ launches today, Thursday, March 4th. For now, there are no changes to the plans.

Base Plan: $5.99 per month for the ad-supported plan that includes your local CBS affiliate.

Premium Plan: $9.99 per month plan that removes ads, includes your local affiliate, and adds the ability to stream in 4K and download offline.

In June, the current base plan will be discontinued and replaced with a new $4.99 a month plan. In the new plan, you won’t get your local affiliate, but you will still get live sports like NFL and Champions League. Those on the current base plan, will be grandfathered and be able to keep it as long as they stay subscribed.

The service will also offer a discount for bundling Showtime at some point, though it’s unknown how much this package will cost.

For a limited time, Paramount+ is giving away a One Month Free Trial of Paramount+ Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month).

7-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free with Code: MOUNTAIN

Paramount+ Video Review

Paramount+ Features

Paramount+ adopts the CBS All Access interface, which had a total overhaul last Fall, which will allow for easier navigation and discovery.

Homepages will be personalized based on the subscriber’s preferences and viewing habits. The “On Now” row — lets viewers see what’s happening live on CBS, CBS Sports HQ, and CBS News before having the opportunity to scroll down and watch on-demand content, which is separated by hub for a more streamlined experience.

For premium subscribers, you can now access some of their original content in 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision. Also, just like CBS All Access, you will be able to download content to your mobile device (with their ad-free plan). They will also adding a new feature that will let you pick up where you left off across your devices.

You can download the app on as many devices as you want, but you can only stream on three devices simultaneously.

Additionally, each subscription option will include parental control capabilities (including Kids Mode) and up to 6 individual profiles.

Paramount+ Supported Devices

You can stream Paramount+ on nearly all major devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4 & PS5, iPhone/iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Paramount+ Content

TV Shows

Paramount+ will retain all existing CBS All Access content, along with the expanded library of Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of Criminal Minds, the third most-popular existing property on streaming last year.

Click here for the list of shows and movies available on Paramount+ at launch.

Originals

At launch, new premieres SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event; Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a prequel series and the first-ever spinoff of SpongeBob SquarePants. The service also has The Real World Homecoming: New York, a reunion special with the original New York cast in the iconic NYC loft.

You can also stream today, MTV Documentary Films 76 Days, the Oscar Shortlisted documentary that looks at life in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China; For Heaven’s Sake, a docuseries blending comedy and crime for a unique take on uncovering the truth; ; 60 Minutes+, a new form of the flagship series; and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning out the News, the second season of the animated daily news satire series.

There will be more original series coming to the platform such as:

Criminal Minds reboot

A Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer

The Offer, a documentary based on the making of The Godfather

Multiple new Star Trek series, including the first one for kids

Halo

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

A series based on Flashdance

A series based on Love Story

Y:1883 (Yellowstone prequel)

6666

Landman

The Mayor of Kingstown

American Tragedy

The Offer

Road Rules

Dating Naked

Ink Masters

Lioness

MTV’s Behind The Music - The Top 40

A RuPaul’s Drag Race singing show

The Real Criminal Minds

The Game reboot

Younger’s final season

Click here for a full list of incoming Paramount+ originals.

Movies

In June, Paramount+ will start to roll out its expansive library of over 2,500 Paramount films, over the coming year. Thanks to the recent deal between Paramount and EPIX, you’ll also be able to watch MGM-produced movies on Paramount+ through viewers will access to the entire Epix film library.

Films expected to appear on the platform 30-45 days after their theatrical release include:

A Quiet Place Part II

Mission: Impossible 7

Paranormal Activity

Pet Sematary

The In Between

Sports

You’ll also be able to access live sports content and news coverage through the service. There will be over 1,000 live sporting events available on Paramount+, including the NFL, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Tour, and expanded soccer coverage, including English-speaking rights to:

UEFA Champions League

EuropaLeague

Europa Conference League

NWSL

Concacaf

Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.

Paramount+ promises a variety of sports documentaries, with an intense focus on soccer as a topic.

Children’s Programming

Paramount+ also looks to be a place for kid’s entertainment, evidenced by its huge library of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. properties that will be available at launch. Kids will be able to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years right on Paramount+, along with over 7,000 episodes of popular Nickelodeon and Nick. Jr. shows.

Click here for the full list of kid’s shows coming to Paramount+.

News

The $5.99/$9.99 tier of Paramount+ will let you watch your local CBS affiliate for local news and entertainment. Both plans allow you to watch the 24/7 CBSN station. You’ll also be able to watch news shows like 60 Minutes, CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, as well as a growing number of newsworthy documentaries.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: MOUNTAIN at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan