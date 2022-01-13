Paramount+ Nabs Premier League Broadcasting Rights in Central America

ViacomCBS is at it again, grabbing the rights to another soccer federation for Paramount+. This time it’s one of the world’s big dogs — the Premier League.

Paramount+ will exclusively air live Premier League soccer in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. They will also broadcast in Belize and the Dominican Republic, but on a non-exclusive basis. Subscribers in these countries will be able to watch 380 live matches for three years, starting with the 2022-23 season.

“Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks international president Raffaele Annecchino.

Give ViacomCBS credit — they told the world during Paramount+’s relaunch they were going to go all-in on soccer, and they’ve certainly put their money where their mouth is.

In the U.S., Paramount+ owns the rights to a laundry list of rights, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League, UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying, NWSL, the Women’s Cup, Concacaf national team competitions (Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League and Women’s Nations League), Italy’s Serie A, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, the Scottish Professional Football League (cinch Premiership, cinch Championship and Premier Sports Cup), Asian Football Confederation competitions (AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Asian Cup) and most recently, the Barclays FA Women's Super league. Now the company looks to be taking its soccer domination worldwide.

They’ll need a bit of luck to make a huge impact, as they’re going against two major players in the global sports rights game — Amazon and DAZN. Amazon already owns the European rights to the English Premier League, as well as Ligue 1 and 2, and the Champions League. DAZN is reportedly close to acquiring BT Sport, and with it comes a host of international soccer rights.

For now, though, chalk one up in the win column for ViacomCBS and Paramount+.