Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date, Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s New Show ‘Tulsa King’
Given the success of “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and more, it is no surprise that Paramount has gone all-in on Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding cinematic universe. On Wednesday, the studio’s streaming service Paramount+ confirmed that the auteur’s latest series “Tulsa King” will come to the platform on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Starring Sylvester Stallone as a former New York mafia enforcer who was recently released from prison, the series follows him to Oklahoma where he attempts to build his own criminal organization. While the show does not have any connections to the “Yellowstone” world (at leas that we know of), the first two episodes of “Tulsa King” will also air on the Paramount Network immediately following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Nov. 13.
Related: Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe and His Other Shows
Watch the trailer for ‘Tulsa King’:
While “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount’s cable network, due to a licensing agreement that predates the launch of the company’s streamer, the family western streams exclusively on Peacock. Paramount execs have been very clear that they won't make that mistake again, so in addition to “Tulsa King,” the streamer is also behind upcoming Sheridan-helmed shows “Lioness,” “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” “Land Man,” and “1932.”
“The Lioness” is set to star Jill Wagner and Zoe Saldana with Nicole Kidman serving as an executive producer. The CIA drama is scheduled to debut next year. “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” will star David Oyelowo as the real-life wild west lawman and will also premiere in 2023. Billy Bob Thronton will lead “Land Man,” based on the “Boomtown” podcast that chronicled the oil boom in West Texas. Production is scheduled to begin next year.
Related: Why Paramount is Moving ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ from Streaming to Cable
“1932” will serve as the next series in the “Yellowstone” prequel anthology series, following the success of “1883.” The show will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — yes, that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Paramount is also bringing “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666” to the Paramount Network, despite the show having been originally planned as a streaming series.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.