Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date, Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s New Show ‘Tulsa King’

Given the success of “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and more, it is no surprise that Paramount has gone all-in on Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding cinematic universe. On Wednesday, the studio’s streaming service Paramount+ confirmed that the auteur’s latest series “Tulsa King” will come to the platform on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Starring Sylvester Stallone as a former New York mafia enforcer who was recently released from prison, the series follows him to Oklahoma where he attempts to build his own criminal organization. While the show does not have any connections to the “Yellowstone” world (at leas that we know of), the first two episodes of “Tulsa King” will also air on the Paramount Network immediately following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Nov. 13.

Watch the trailer for ‘Tulsa King’:

While “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount’s cable network, due to a licensing agreement that predates the launch of the company’s streamer, the family western streams exclusively on Peacock. Paramount execs have been very clear that they won't make that mistake again, so in addition to “Tulsa King,” the streamer is also behind upcoming Sheridan-helmed shows “Lioness,” “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” “Land Man,” and “1932.”

“The Lioness” is set to star Jill Wagner and Zoe Saldana with Nicole Kidman serving as an executive producer. The CIA drama is scheduled to debut next year. “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” will star David Oyelowo as the real-life wild west lawman and will also premiere in 2023. Billy Bob Thronton will lead “Land Man,” based on the “Boomtown” podcast that chronicled the oil boom in West Texas. Production is scheduled to begin next year.

“1932” will serve as the next series in the “Yellowstone” prequel anthology series, following the success of “1883.” The show will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — yes, that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Paramount is also bringing “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666” to the Paramount Network, despite the show having been originally planned as a streaming series.