Paramount+ Releases Valentine’s Day-Inspired ‘Peak Romance’ Collection

As Valentine’s Day approaches, romance is in the air. Whether you’re snuggling up with a date or enjoying a Valentine’s Day with your favorite four-legged companion, Paramount+ has released the perfect collection of romantic movies and shows to keep you and that special someone entertained for hours and hours.

Paramount+’s “Peak Romance” is a seasonal collection of over 200 romantic movies and episodes curated for your viewing pleasure. With 10 unique carousels of content to choose from — with categories like “Classic Romance,” “Twisted Romance,” and “‘90s Love or Something Like It” — there’s something for every kind of lover to watch and enjoy.

The “Peak Romance” lineup is headlined by three all-new titles. First, there’s the original romantic comedy “At Midnight,” which debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Feb. 10. The movie tells the of a hotel manager (played by Diego Bonata), and a movie star (Monica Barbaro), who are brought together by fate when a movie shoot brings Sophie to Alejandro’s hotel. When Sophie catches her boyfriend and co-star cheating on her, she and Alejandro begin to grow closer and secretly meet every night at midnight. With equal servings of love and laughter, “At Midnight” is sure to sustain you through the holiday.

Also, a new Valentine’s-themed episode of the hit CBS sitcom “Ghosts” will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 16, in which Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) help Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) create a perfect first date with Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

Finally, a special date night-themed episode of “The Price is Right” will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which will see couples compete for a chance to win a series of amazing prizes, including a romantic getaway for two.

Check out some of the biggest titles across all of Paramount+’s Peak Romance carousels:

Classic Romance: Iconic love stories for the ages such as “Grease,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “The Great Gatsby (1974),” “Funny Face,” “Some Like It Hot,” and more.

‘90s Love or Something Like It: Nostalgic rom-coms including “Clueless,” “Runaway Bride,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Almost Famous,” “Home for the Holidays,” “Soapdish,” and more.

2000s Rom-Coms: Favorite early 2000s romantic comedies including “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Mean Girls,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Save the Last Dance,” “No Strings Attached,” “She’s the Man,” and more.

Modern Love: Broad and popular films including “The Lost City,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Elizabethtown,” “Last Holiday,” and shows including “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood,” and more.

Twisted Romance: Movies and shows exploring the darker side of love such as “Significant Other,” “Basic Instinct,” “House of Gucci,” “Why Women Kill,” “Vanilla Sky,” and more.

LOL (Lots of Love): Valentine’s-themed episodes that will have audiences crying from laughter from shows including “Frasier,” “Drunk History,” “Workaholics,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “I Love Lucy,” and more.

From SHOWTIME with Love: A look at the many sides of love for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle subscribers featuring shows and movies such as “Fatal Attraction,” “The Holiday,” “The Twilight Saga,” “The Chi,” “George & Tammy,” “Moonstruck,” “Midsommar,” “Like Water for Chocolate,” and more.

Heartthrobs & Heartbreak: Unscripted dramas including “Are You the One?”, “All Star Shore,” “Love & Hip Hop,” “The Real World,” “The Real Love Boat,” “Catfish: Trolls,” and more.

Valentine’s Yay!: Episodes for Cupid’s smallest valentines such as “Hey Arnold!”, “Rugrats,” “Peppa Pig,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Paw Patrol,” “Big Nate,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and more.

Swoon-Worthy: Romantic dramas and period stories including “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Becoming Jane,” “A Walk on the Moon,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Jane Eyre,” and more.

Offbeat Relationships: Odd-ball and quirky love stories such as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Superstar,” “The Switch,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “Election,” “Love Sick,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” and more.

No matter what you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ is sure to help you find your perfect match.