Paramount+ Renews ‘1923’ for Second Season; Reversing Precedent Set by ‘1883’

Those who can’t get enough “Yellowstone” related content in their lives will be happy to hear that the show’s record-breaking prequel series “1923” will return for a second season. According to Deadline, Paramount+ has ordered a second season of this western period drama that stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as well as Harrison Ford.

The show immediately made waves in December when it premiered to 7.4 million viewers on the streamer, the biggest premiere the platform had ever seen. The show is the second “Yellowstone ” prequel, and premiered — as the titular years would suggest — after “1883,” which is to date the earliest installment in the story of the Dutton family.

Originally both the “1883” and “1923” limited series were expected by many to only run for one season. This indeed was the case for “1883,” which ran for a single season on Paramount+. “1923” looks to have broken this one-and-done mold with the announcement of a Season 2.

“1923” follows the story of the Dutton family during the often-trying times of the early 1920s. There is drought, prohibition, lawlessness, and cattle theft woven into this tale of a now-famous, albeit fictional, Montana ranching family. The series is set second in chronology to the original prequel “1883,” and almost 100 years before the modern-day “Yellowstone.”

Whether it is the mass appeal and viewership “1923” is attracting that has spawned the second season is unclear, but the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, will have another string of episodes to enhance the drama and wrap up this western period drama with this star-studded cast.

If you want to catch up on all the Dutton family excitement and drama you can stream Seasons 1 through 4 on Peacock. If you want to stream “1883” or the first season of “1923” you can stream both on Paramount+. While Paramount+ has ordered an additional season of the hit show, there is currently no known release date for season 2.