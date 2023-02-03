Paramount+ Renews ‘1923’ for Second Season; Reversing Precedent Set by ‘1883’
Those who can’t get enough “Yellowstone” related content in their lives will be happy to hear that the show’s record-breaking prequel series “1923” will return for a second season. According to Deadline, Paramount+ has ordered a second season of this western period drama that stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as well as Harrison Ford.
The show immediately made waves in December when it premiered to 7.4 million viewers on the streamer, the biggest premiere the platform had ever seen. The show is the second “Yellowstone ” prequel, and premiered — as the titular years would suggest — after “1883,” which is to date the earliest installment in the story of the Dutton family.
Originally both the “1883” and “1923” limited series were expected by many to only run for one season. This indeed was the case for “1883,” which ran for a single season on Paramount+. “1923” looks to have broken this one-and-done mold with the announcement of a Season 2.
“1923” follows the story of the Dutton family during the often-trying times of the early 1920s. There is drought, prohibition, lawlessness, and cattle theft woven into this tale of a now-famous, albeit fictional, Montana ranching family. The series is set second in chronology to the original prequel “1883,” and almost 100 years before the modern-day “Yellowstone.”
Whether it is the mass appeal and viewership “1923” is attracting that has spawned the second season is unclear, but the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, will have another string of episodes to enhance the drama and wrap up this western period drama with this star-studded cast.
If you want to catch up on all the Dutton family excitement and drama you can stream Seasons 1 through 4 on Peacock. If you want to stream “1883” or the first season of “1923” you can stream both on Paramount+. While Paramount+ has ordered an additional season of the hit show, there is currently no known release date for season 2.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.