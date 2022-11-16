Paramount+ Rolls Out Holiday Collections Including Mariah Carey, Baby Shark, Christmas Classics, More

The holiday season is marching closer every day, and the major streaming services are rolling out their offerings of festive movies and content. Paramount+ is the latest to do so, announcing that it has doubled the number of holiday movies it is offering this year and tripled the amount of holiday-themed TV episodes.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Paramount+’s holiday content will be organized into carousels of movie and TV titles so that customers can access them easily and start streaming. Below is a complete list of the content carousels coming to Paramount+.

Falalala Family Fun : Features premieres such as “Reindeer in Here” on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and “Snow Day” on Friday, Dec. 16, plus holiday delights including “Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special,” “Sonic Christmas Blast,” “Top Elf” and more.

More the Merrier from CBS (For Paramount+ Premium users): Highly anticipated new CBS movies coming to Paramount+, including “Fit For Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 4, “Must Love Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 11, “When Christmas Was Young” on Sunday, Dec. 18 and “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral” on Wednesday, Dec. 28, as well as special events such as The National Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 11; “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” on Tuesday, Dec. 20, “A Home For the Holidays at the Grove” on Friday, Dec. 23 and “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Ha Ha Holidays : Jolly episodes from fan-favorite comedies such as “Fraiser,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Daria” and “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as a special new “Ghosts” episode, “The Christmas Spirit,” on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Season’s Greetings : A sleigh-load of holiday favorites such as “A Christmas Carrol” (1938, 1984), “Scrooge,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” “Last Holiday,” “A Christmas Proposal” and “Christmas Takes Flight.”

Nick Jr. Nickmas : Seasonal favorites from Nick Jr. series such as “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “Bubble Guppies” and “Blue’s Clues & You!”

Celebrate Nickmas : Holiday episodes from family-friendly franchises, including “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold,” “The Fairly Odd Parents,” “The Loud House” and more.

Christmas Classics : Beloved specials from popular series such as “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Happy Days,” “The Brady Bunch” and more.

Holiday Horror Movies: Festive frights including “Mercy Christmas,” “American Exorcist,” “New Year’s Evil” and “Snowbeast.”

In addition, Paramount+ users who signed up for the SHOWTIME bundle will have access to titles such as “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” debuting on Friday, Dec. 2. Bundle subscribers can also catch the latest SHOWTIME festive movies like “Bad Santa,” Bad Santa 2,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Eight Crazy Nights.”