Paramount+ Rolls Out Holiday Collections Including Mariah Carey, Baby Shark, Christmas Classics, More
The holiday season is marching closer every day, and the major streaming services are rolling out their offerings of festive movies and content. Paramount+ is the latest to do so, announcing that it has doubled the number of holiday movies it is offering this year and tripled the amount of holiday-themed TV episodes.
Paramount+’s holiday content will be organized into carousels of movie and TV titles so that customers can access them easily and start streaming. Below is a complete list of the content carousels coming to Paramount+.
Falalala Family Fun: Features premieres such as “Reindeer in Here” on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and “Snow Day” on Friday, Dec. 16, plus holiday delights including “Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special,” “Sonic Christmas Blast,” “Top Elf” and more.
More the Merrier from CBS (For Paramount+ Premium users): Highly anticipated new CBS movies coming to Paramount+, including “Fit For Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 4, “Must Love Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 11, “When Christmas Was Young” on Sunday, Dec. 18 and “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral” on Wednesday, Dec. 28, as well as special events such as The National Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 11; “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” on Tuesday, Dec. 20, “A Home For the Holidays at the Grove” on Friday, Dec. 23 and “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Ha Ha Holidays: Jolly episodes from fan-favorite comedies such as “Fraiser,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Daria” and “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as a special new “Ghosts” episode, “The Christmas Spirit,” on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Season’s Greetings: A sleigh-load of holiday favorites such as “A Christmas Carrol” (1938, 1984), “Scrooge,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” “Last Holiday,” “A Christmas Proposal” and “Christmas Takes Flight.”
Nick Jr. Nickmas: Seasonal favorites from Nick Jr. series such as “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “Bubble Guppies” and “Blue’s Clues & You!”
Celebrate Nickmas: Holiday episodes from family-friendly franchises, including “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold,” “The Fairly Odd Parents,” “The Loud House” and more.
Christmas Classics: Beloved specials from popular series such as “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Happy Days,” “The Brady Bunch” and more.
Holiday Horror Movies: Festive frights including “Mercy Christmas,” “American Exorcist,” “New Year’s Evil” and “Snowbeast.”
In addition, Paramount+ users who signed up for the SHOWTIME bundle will have access to titles such as “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” debuting on Friday, Dec. 2. Bundle subscribers can also catch the latest SHOWTIME festive movies like “Bad Santa,” Bad Santa 2,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Eight Crazy Nights.”
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.