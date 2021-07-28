Paramount Plus & Showtime $9.99 Bundle on Apple TV+ Isn’t Going Away, Just a Technical Glitch For Subscribers
Last August, Apple TV+ launched a killer deal alongside ViacomCBS’s streaming services.
The deal allowed Apple TV+ subscribers ($4.99 a month) to receive CBS All Access Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99) for just $9.99 a month. If you already get Apple TV+, this is an incredible discount on the services.
While the bundle is no longer available to new subscribers, those with it were able to continue to access it after CBS All Access became Paramount+.
There was concern though that it was going away. Reddit subscribers along with posters on Twitter have been reporting billing errors for the Paramount+ - Showtime bundle through Apple TV Channels.
Those viewers said subscriptions were being refunded as being “expired,” which would likely indicate that their subscriptions are ending. Apple users had been receiving conflicting responses from Apple Support: Some being told the billing error is a “fixable mistake”, while others are being told the bundle was a “limited offer” for one year only.
However, The Streamable have confirmed with those familiar with the issue that it is in fact a technical one. As of now, there are no plans for existing users to lose the bundled discount.
For everyone else, ViacomCBS offers a $3 discount for Paramount+ subscribers to add Showtime to their existing ad-supported ($13.99 total) and ad-free ($18.99) plans.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.