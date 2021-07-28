Paramount Plus & Showtime $9.99 Bundle on Apple TV+ Isn’t Going Away, Just a Technical Glitch For Subscribers

Last August, Apple TV+ launched a killer deal alongside ViacomCBS’s streaming services.

The deal allowed Apple TV+ subscribers ($4.99 a month) to receive CBS All Access Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99) for just $9.99 a month. If you already get Apple TV+, this is an incredible discount on the services.

While the bundle is no longer available to new subscribers, those with it were able to continue to access it after CBS All Access became Paramount+.

There was concern though that it was going away. Reddit subscribers along with posters on Twitter have been reporting billing errors for the Paramount+ - Showtime bundle through Apple TV Channels.

Those viewers said subscriptions were being refunded as being “expired,” which would likely indicate that their subscriptions are ending. Apple users had been receiving conflicting responses from Apple Support: Some being told the billing error is a “fixable mistake”, while others are being told the bundle was a “limited offer” for one year only.

However, The Streamable have confirmed with those familiar with the issue that it is in fact a technical one. As of now, there are no plans for existing users to lose the bundled discount.

For everyone else, ViacomCBS offers a $3 discount for Paramount+ subscribers to add Showtime to their existing ad-supported ($13.99 total) and ad-free ($18.99) plans.