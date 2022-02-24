Paramount+ Adds Sports Tab to Mobile App

After previously being available via the TV version of the app, Paramount+ has updated their mobile app to allow users to scroll through all of the streamer’s sports content thanks to an easy-to-use drop-down menu at the top of the page.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Previously at the top of the mobile app, there were only three drop-downs available, “Shows,” “Movies,” and “News,” but with the addition of the “Sports” tab, subscribers can now find streaming information for everything from their favorite NFL and college football and basketball teams to UEFA and NWSL soccer to golf, Combate Global, and more.

In their earnings presentation earlier this month, Paramount executives revealed — unsurprisingly — that football (the American kind) was the platform's largest subscription driver.

“In the span of just one football season, the NFL on Paramount+ has increased by 88% in active subscribers and by 67% in minutes streamed,” said George Cheeks, Paramount’s Chief Content Officer News & Sports said. Cheeks said that UEFA soccer was also a major driver for the streamer as well.

Paramount+ will look to continue its football (of all kinds) success as they announced last month that they will exclusively air live Premier League soccer action in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

In the U.S., Paramount+ owns the rights to a laundry list of soccer leagues from around the world, including:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Youth League

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying

NWSL

The Women’s Cup

Concacaf national team competitions (Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League and Women’s Nations League)

Italy’s Serie A

Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A

Scottish Professional Football League (cinch Premiership, cinch Championship and Premier Sports Cup)

Asian Football Confederation competitions (AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Asian Cup)

Barclays FA Women’s Super league