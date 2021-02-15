Streamers With CBS All Access & Showtime Bundle with Apple TV+ Can Keep It After Paramount Plus Rebrand

Last week, we reported that the $9.99 bundle that included CBS All Access (Ad-Free), Showtime, and Apple TV+ was no longer available. At the time, many streamers were concerned that it meant that they wouldn’t be able to keep it with the launch of Paramount Plus.

We’ve learned however, that there currently aren’t plans to end the promotion for current customers. When CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus, you will continue to get Apple TV+, Showtime, and now Paramount Plus (Ad-Free) for just $9.99 a month. The one kicker is that you can’t cancel your plan, because once you do you won’t be able to re-subscribe to the promotion.

ViacomCBS will also offer Paramount Plus, directly though Apple TV Channels, just like they did with CBS All Access. That means whether you are an existing or news subscriber, you can watch their content on-demand – and even access your live CBS affiliate directly from Apple TV’s App.

CBS All Access (which will become Paramount+) is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company still hasn’t mentioned if those prices will stick upon the reboot. For a limited time, you can get your first year 50% OFF (or just $2.50 a month) if you sign-up before the service launches on March 4th.

Paramount+ rebranded itself in a broader effort to make the service a more direct competition for other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max. With the relaunch, Paramount+ is getting additional content, including 30,000+ TV episodes and movies from the company’s vast library of properties from brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.