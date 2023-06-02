Paramount+ Streams ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘iCarly,’ ‘Queen of the Universe,’ More for Free Ahead of New Seasons

It is now officially June, but just because school is out and attention is beginning to shift to what we can do outside, that doesn’t mean that there’s not a ton of new TV to watch. Perhaps realizing that it has more competition during the summer months, Paramount+ is making it easier than ever to discover past seasons of some of its most popular shows right in time for new seasons to drop.

On Thursday, June 1, the third season of “iCarly” premiered on the streaming service (find out how to watch it here) and on Friday, June 2, Season 2 of “Queen of the Universe” became available as well (get more details here). On Sunday, June 4, the second season of “Joe Pickett” will premiere on Paramount+, and on Thursday, June 15, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will do the same. However, before the new seasons drop on the platform, you can now catch up for free as Paramount has placed the most recent season of each episode on its YouTube page.

The streamer is hoping that by allowing viewers to binge the last season for free, it will entice them to sign up for the service in order to catch all of the new action as each subsequent episode is released. This is not the first that Paramount+ has used a similar tactic to draw in customers. In December, the streamer dropped the premiere episode of “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” on YouTube for free. Similarly, Disney has been known to air streaming episodes on its host of network and cable channels to draw viewers in as well.

Watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 1 for Free:

In Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds,” the U.S.S. Enterprise will encounter increasingly dangerous situations as it continues to go where no man has gone before. As the crew explores uncharted territories across the galaxies, they will also go on their own personal journeys. The season will also include the previously announced live-action crossover episode with two characters from the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Watch ‘iCarly’ Season 2 for Free:

After years of being friends — with hints of something more — Carly and Freddie finally try to figure out exactly what is at the core of their relationship. Will this finally lead to a long-anticipated romance, or will they decide that they are better as friends? Also in Season 3, Spencer attempts to get back to his roots, while Harper’s face-off with an old rival does not result in the outcome that she expects.

Watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 1 for Free:

In Season 2 of the rag queen singing competition, Spice Girl Mel B joins the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel to help decide who the most talented queen in the universe truly is. Hosted by Graham Norton, each episode will feature incredibly fierce queens debuting a new musical performance in front of the judges and a live studio audience.

Watch ‘Joe Pickett’ Season 1 for Free:

Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is back, and Season 2 looks to be bringing just as much drama as the first. In the new episodes, Pickett discovers a murdered hunter only to realize that it is just one of multiple unsolved murders in the area. While the victims might not be completely innocent, Joe must work around an anti-hunting activist, a bizarre set of twins living off the grid, and his own past while he and his wife are forced to fight for their lives.