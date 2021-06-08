Paramount+ To Exclusively Stream ‘The Women’s Cup’ Soccer Tournament

Paramount+ will be the exclusive home to the inaugural Women’s Cup — a 4-team international soccer tournament taking place this August. The NWSL’s Racing Louisville and Chicago Red Stars, Frauen-Bundesliga’s FC Bayern Munich, and Division 1 Féminine’s Paris Saint-Germain will play in a bracket-style tournament to decide a winner.

The action kicks off on Wednesday, August 18 at 5:00 PM ET with FC Bayern facing PSG in a matchup between two European league champions and UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinalists. At 7:30 PM ET, Louisville and Chicago will meet in a contest that will also count in the NWSL’s regular-season standings.

The winners of each of those matches will face off in the title game at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 21, preceded by the third-place game at 3:00 PM ET. All matches will be played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, KY — and they’ll only be seen on Paramount+.

“Paramount+ is committed to showcasing the world’s top clubs across both the men’s and women’s games, and these four clubs only further elevate the quality of our soccer programming,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Sports Digital. “Paramount+ continues to be a year-round, must-have soccer destination for fans of the game and we’re excited for The Women’s Cup to be a part of our growing lineup at CBS Sports.”

Paramount+ is a premier destination for women’s soccer, as the platform is home to the NWSL, CONCACAF Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s Nations League, and recently added the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. You can also watch men’s soccer contests like UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers and Nations League, Italy’s Serie A, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A.

Last week, ViacomCBS and the Asian Football Confederation reached a deal to make Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home to men’s AFC competitions, such as the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and AFC Asian Cup.