Paramount+ to Launch Two New South Park Movies Later This Year

Jason Gurwin

As part of a new deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, Paramount+ will be bringing two new South Park movies to the service later this year. This would be the first South Park-related content coming to the platform, as ViacomCBS has licensed the catalog of the TV show to HBO Max.

Ahead of the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia revealed that all seasons of South Park would become available exclusively on the streamer in June 2020 followed by three brand new seasons, which debut on HBO Max 24 hours after each episode premieres on Comedy Central. The episodes previously were available on Hulu.

Since the content was already licensed to another streaming service, ViacomCBS had to take another approach to get fresh South Park content on their streaming service. They have done something similar with hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone. While Peacock owns the streaming rights to Taylor Sheridan’s, Yellowstone, Paramount+ will be the home to the prequel series, “Y:1883”, and spin-off, “6666”, which will be available later this year.

South Park

August 13, 1997

This vulgar animated series follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

“South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” is a must-see movie if you enjoy this series. It shows off the musical inclinations that would later lead the creators to make “The Book of Mormon.” You’ll also enjoy the behind-the-scenes documentary, “6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park.”

