Paramount+ to Launch Two New South Park Movies Later This Year

As part of a new deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, Paramount+ will be bringing two new South Park movies to the service later this year. This would be the first South Park-related content coming to the platform, as ViacomCBS has licensed the catalog of the TV show to HBO Max.

Ahead of the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia revealed that all seasons of South Park would become available exclusively on the streamer in June 2020 followed by three brand new seasons, which debut on HBO Max 24 hours after each episode premieres on Comedy Central. The episodes previously were available on Hulu.

Since the content was already licensed to another streaming service, ViacomCBS had to take another approach to get fresh South Park content on their streaming service. They have done something similar with hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone. While Peacock owns the streaming rights to Taylor Sheridan’s, Yellowstone, Paramount+ will be the home to the prequel series, “Y:1883”, and spin-off, “6666”, which will be available later this year.