Paramount Plus Will Cost $4.99 with Ads and $9.99 Ad-Free

ViacomCBS announced that Paramount+ will cost $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without. While they didn’t share bundle pricing, the company says that there will be options to bundle the service with Showtime and BET+.

CBS All Access is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, so you will save on the ad-supported plan.

There are some changes however. On the ad-supported tier, while you will get live sports including NFL and Champions League – you won’t get your local CBS affiliate. On the premium ad-free tier, you will get more live sports and your local CBS affiliate.

The $4.99 ad-supported tier won’t go live until June, with the current $5.99 plan in place until then. Users currently on the $5.99 plan will be grandfathered with the features they’re used to including their local CBS affiliate.

Both the base and premium tiers include exclusive originals, thousands of movies, 30,000 TV Episodes, and CBS shows on-demand. On the ad-free tier, you will be able to download shows and movies to your mobile device, as well as access to 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision, cross-platform dynamic play functionality.

They are currently running a promotion that gives 50% off your first year of service. With the discount, you will get the “Ad-Supported” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Ad-Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Continue”

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”

Create Your CBS Account

If it’s not already added, use code: PARAMOUNTPLUS

Add payment and select “Start CBS All Access”