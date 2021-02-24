Paramount Plus Will Debut Movies as Soon as 45 Days After Their Theatrical Release

ViacomCBS is bringing the heat with its Paramount+ relaunch. During the company’s investor streaming event, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed the company’s plans as it pertains to releasing films onto the platform.

According to Bakish, select larger Paramount films will appear on Paramount+ 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release. This includes “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7”, which are set to be released in September and November respectively.

All other new Paramount movies will appear on Paramount+ after their theatrical run some as early as 90 days. In addition, Paramount+ will also receive MGM films thanks to as part of an extension of their deal with Epix, which has streaming rights to MGM films. These films include House of Gucci, Creed III and the new James Bond title No Time to Die.

Many of Paramount’s theatrically released movies will be available first in an exclusive 90-day window with EPIX, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and EPIX. The remaining theatrically released films will be available first on the Paramount+ service following their theatrical runs, then will start a shared pay window on EPIX.

“We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures,” said Michael Wright, President of EPIX, “and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to EPIX audiences.”

Bakish also mentioned that films were in production exclusively for Paramount+, as well as an existing library of over 2,500 titles from Paramount Miramax and, “a number of other leading Hollywood studios.”

President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group Dan Cohen is excited for the move. “We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with EPIX, one of our most valued partners,” Cohen said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before.”

Paramount+ launches March 4. Paramount+ is compatible with Roku and Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, and Android TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, and web browsers on both PC and Mac.