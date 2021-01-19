Paramount Plus Will Launch on March 4, Replacing CBS All Access

ViacomCBS announced that Paramount+ will make its debut in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4, 2021. The company plans to expand the service to the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021. While Canada will see the rebrand on March 4, the full expanded offering will be available later this year.

On February 24, the company will reveal an overview of their streaming plans and strategy across Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Showtime.

In September, ViacomCBS announced that they would be rebranding CBS All Access to Paramount+.

One of the more alluring points of the new service is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies, when it relaunches in March. The service is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company hasn’t said if that will change with the relaunch.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

They will join the previously announced Spongebob spin-off “Kamp Koral” series, along with the being the SVOD home of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

In November, ViacomCBS announced that their paid streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, are now at a combined 17.9 million subscribers (up 72% year-over-year). The paid streaming subscriptions rose from from 16.2 million last quarter.