Paramount Plus Will Stream ‘Grease’ Spinoff, Shifting From HBO Max

The popular 1978 “Grease” movie with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta has morphed into a spinoff series — but now at a new home.

Originally expected to run on HBO Max, the newly rebranded “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will stream on Paramount+, the upcoming ViacomCBS platform, reports Variety.

Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”) is a creator, writer and executive producer of the hour-long musical comedy about the Pink Ladies — and how they forever changed Rydell High.

The HBO Max series had original been titled “Rydell High,” per the trade magazine, but it was a project greenlit under Bob Greenblatt, the former WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman. Casey Bloys took over after he left, during a major executive shuffle, and decided not to push the show.

Paramount+ will replace CBS All Access early next year.

There is also a “Grease” prequel movie, “Summer Lovin” coming from Paramount Pictures, which may explain the streaming move, as well. “Rise of the Pink Ladies” shares the same executive producers: Picturestart and Temple Hill.

“Pink Ladies” is expected to include new songs as a deal hasn’t concluded for the original score and some of its more iconic hits, such as “Summer Nights.”