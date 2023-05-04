Paramount+ With SHOWTIME Coming This Summer; What Will the New Bundle Cost?
For most, summer is the best time of year to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. But Paramount Global thinks there will be some very compelling reasons for people to stay indoors this summer, reasons that have nothing to do with the weather.
Paramount held its quarterly conference call to discuss its earnings report on Thursday, May 4. Along with the news that Paramount+ had added 4.1 million new customers in the first quarter of 2023, the company revealed that its new streaming product “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” would roll out to customers during the summer of 2023.
Apart from a few vague references to the third quarter of this year, there has been little from the company regarding a specific timeline for the release of Paramount+ With SHOWTIME. Paramount Global first announced that it was integrating the two streaming platforms in late January, following Warner Bros. Discovery’s lead after it revealed it would combine its two streaming services HBO Max and discovery+.
The biggest surprise to customers when the announcement was made was the knowledge that for some, the move would be accompanied by a price decrease. Paramount execs confirmed that when Paramount+ With SHOWTIME launches, the cost of ad-supported Paramount+ Essential will rise from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The price of a Paramount+ Premium subscription is also rising from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, but all Premium subscriptions will include SHOWTIME content when the integration is complete. Users who already had the Paramount+/SHOWTIME soft bundle saw their monthly bill go down; previously they were paying $14.99 per month to get both services, but now their cost is $11.99 per month.
The new integration could be a huge boon to a service already on the rise in terms of engagement. SHOWTIME series “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor” drove nearly 30% of the hours streamed on the service in the first quarter of this year, which demonstrates their popularity. That doesn’t necessarily mean Paramount+ With SHOWTIME will accrue a large swath of new customers from the merger, but it does mean that SHOWTIME users will likely follow their favorite series to Paramount+, where they will also engage with new content.
Paramount is clearly excited about the combination of Paramount+ and SHOWTIME. The company clearly sees the service as its primary streaming future, as reports have shown Paramount has held discussions about possibly selling BET+, as well as its child-centric streaming platform Noggin. Paramount wants to trim back on its streaming offerings and place Paramount+ With SHOWTIME front and center.
So for all those users out there who have been impatiently awaiting the launch of Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, just hold on. Its debut is mere weeks away, and when it arrives you’ll be able to watch the best of SHOWTIME and the best of Paramount+, all in a single app.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.7-Day Trial
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $11.99/month.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.