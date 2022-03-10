Paramount+ ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Might Not Get a Season 2, But Will Get Additional Episodes

With the streaming wars continuing to heat up, one of the biggest surprises has been the emergence of the Taylor Sheridan universe available across multiple streaming platforms. Starting with the success of his western drama “Yellowstone” on cable’s Paramount Network, the streaming rights were sold to Peacock before CBS All-Access — now Paramount+ — even existed.

The series centers on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, which has been in the family for six generations. With the success of the original series, Paramount has been doubling down on all things Sheridan as “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and the unrelated “Mayor of Kingstown” have continued to be major subscriber generators for the streamer.

“1883,” which tells the story of the Duttons who originally established the ranch, wrapped up its first season in late February, and while executive producer David Glasser said in an interview that the story would continue — echoing what had been announced at a Paramount investor presentation last month — he told fans that there likely wouldn’t be a traditional second season for the series. Despite that, Paramount also announced a second prequel series at the investor day. “1932” will follow a new generation of the Dutton family during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Glasser did not elaborate on what that meant for the 19th Century version of the Dutton family, but rather that the team behind the shows sees all of the prequels as an ongoing anthology series. Given the 50-year jump between the first and second prequel, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Paramount+ announced a “1983” series before the end of this year.

“If you’re a fan of the Dutton family and the saga bringing you to the current day,” Glasser said, “what will come is that continued saga.”

1883 December 19, 2021 Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

As the largest show on cable, “Yellowstone” has been a major success for Peacock after landing the rights in 2020, before Paramount launched its own streamer. Since then, the studio has aggressively tried to wrestle back the rights for the series, but Peacock does not seem inclined to oblige.

After the Season 4 finale in January was the largest scripted episode on cable in over four years, the entire season will debut on Peacock later this month.

In addition to the “Yellowstone” prequels, Paramount+ has also ordered a modern-day spinoff “6666” that will focus on a ranch in Texas first introduced in the original series. Sheridan also has other shows in the works for the streamer, including mob show “The Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone, “The Land Man,” “Lioness” produced alongside Nicole Kidman,” and “Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo.