PBS Expands Free Live Streaming to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

Last week we reported that PBS launched free live streaming on their website and Roku devices. The non-profit network has now expanded support to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

While there currently is support for Amazon Fire Tablets, there isn’t for Fire TV streaming players, which is expected to come soon.

To start, the live stream will be available from ~85 PBS stations (a full list is below), but PBS says that more stations will be available to stream in the future. To access the PBS App on Apple TV and Roku, just select Live TV from the home screen after downloading the app.

To access it on web:

  • Click here to launch the Live Stream
  • It will detect to see if any stations are available in your area
  • If your market is supported it will display a Live Stream

Despite launching YouTube TV last year, PBS told us at the time that they were in active discussion with other streaming services. PBS CEO Paula Kerger confirmed that talks are on-going, but there are no new deals quite yet. By bringing streaming to their website, this seems this is the prime opportunity for PBS to find room in the streaming arena. As more and more people are cord cutting, obsoletion becomes a real risk for the public television broadcaster.

List of Available PBS Stations

Common Name Call Sign DMA
Alabama Public Television WEIQ Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL
Alaska Public Media KAKM Anchorage, AK
Arizona Public Media KUAT-TV Tucson, AZ
AETN KAFT Little Rock, AR
Austin PBS KLRU Austin, TX
Colorado Public Television KBDI-TV Denver, CO
CPBN CPTV WEDH Hartford-New Haven, CT
Detroit Public Television WTVS Detroit, MI
East Tennessee PBS WKOP-TV Knoxville, TN
Illinois Public Media WILL-TV Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
Iowa PBS KIIN Des Moines-Ames, IA
KAMU KAMU-TV Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
Kansas City PBS KCPT Kansas City, MO
KCTS 9 KCTS-TV Seattle-Tacoma, WA
KEDT KEDT Corpus Christi, TX
KIXE KIXE-TV Chico-Redding, CA
KLRN KLRN San Antonio, TX
KMOS KMOS-TV Kansas City, MO
PBS Reno KNPB Reno, NV
KPBS KPBS San Diego, CA
KPTS KPTS Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
KRWG KRWG-TV El Paso (Las Cruces), TX
KTWU KTWU Topeka, KS
KUAC KUAC-TV Fairbanks, AK
PBS Utah KUED Salt Lake City, UT
KVIE KVIE Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
Lakeland PBS KAWB Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
LPB KLPA-TV Baton Rouge, LA
Maine Public Broadcasting WCBB Portland-Auburn, ME
Milwaukee PBS WMVS Milwaukee, WI
Montana PBS KUSM Butte-Bozeman, MT
Mountain Lake PBS WCFE-TV Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY
Nashville Public Television WNPT Nashville, TN
NET Nebraska KTNE-TV Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE
NM PBS KNME-TV Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
The Nine Network of Public Media KETC St. Louis, MO
NJTV WNJN New York City, NY
Northern California Public Media KRCB San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA
KOPB KOAC-TV Portland, OR
Ozarks Public Television KOZJ Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
PBS Charlotte WTVI Charlotte, NC
PBS SoCal KOCE-TV Los Angeles, CA
Pioneer PBS KWCM-TV Green Bay-Appleton, WI
Prairie Public KFME Fargo-Valley City, ND
Quad Cities PBS WQPT-TV Davenport, IA-Rock Island-Moline, IL
Rhode Island PBS WSBE-TV Providence, RI
Rocky Mountain PBS KRMA-TV Denver, CO
Smoky Hills PBS KOOD Wichita Falls, TX -Lawton, OK
Southern Oregon PBS KFTS Medford-Klamath Falls, OR
South Dakota Public Broadcasting KBHE-TV Sioux Falls-Mitchell, SD
KET WKGB-TV Lexington, KY
THIRTEEN/WNET New York WNET New York City, NY
UNC-TV WUNC-TV Raleigh-Durham, NC
Vegas PBS KLVX Las Vegas, NV
WBGU WBGU-TV Bowling Green, KY
WEDU WEDU Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL
WEIU WEIU-TV Peoria-Bloomington, IL
West Virginia Public Broadcasting WSWP-TV Charleston-Huntington, WV
WETA WETA-TV Washington DC
WGTE WGTE-TV Toledo, OH
WGVU WGVU-TV Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI
WHRO WHRO-TV Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA
WHUT WHUT-TV Washington DC
WHYY WHYY-TV Philadelphia, PA
WITF WITF-TV Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA
WJCT WJCT Jacksonville, FL
WKNO WKNO Memphis, TN
WLIW WLIW New York City, NY
WMHT WMHT Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
WNED WNED-TV Buffalo, NY
WNIN WNIN Evansville, IN
WOSU WOSU Columbus, OH
WQED WQED Pittsburgh, PA
WQLN WQLN Erie, PA
WSIU WUSI-TV Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg-Mt Vernon
WSRE WSRE Mobile, AL
WFIU/WTIU WTIU Bloomington, IN
WTTW WTTW Chicago, IL
WTVP WTVP Peoria-Bloomington, IL
WUCF WUCF-TV Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
WUFT WUFT Gainesville, FL
WVUT WVUT Terre Haute, IN
WXXI Public Broadcasting WXXI-TV Rochester, NY
WYES WYES-TV New Orleans, LA
Wyoming PBS KCWC-TV Casper-Riverton, WY