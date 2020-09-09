PBS Expands Free Live Streaming to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, & Android

Last week we reported that PBS launched free live streaming on their website and Roku devices. The non-profit network has now expanded support to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

While there currently is support for Amazon Fire Tablets, there isn’t for Fire TV streaming players, which is expected to come soon.

To start, the live stream will be available from ~85 PBS stations (a full list is below), but PBS says that more stations will be available to stream in the future. To access the PBS App on Apple TV and Roku, just select Live TV from the home screen after downloading the app.

To access it on web:

Click here to launch the Live Stream

It will detect to see if any stations are available in your area

If your market is supported it will display a Live Stream

Despite launching YouTube TV last year, PBS told us at the time that they were in active discussion with other streaming services. PBS CEO Paula Kerger confirmed that talks are on-going, but there are no new deals quite yet. By bringing streaming to their website, this seems this is the prime opportunity for PBS to find room in the streaming arena. As more and more people are cord cutting, obsoletion becomes a real risk for the public television broadcaster.

List of Available PBS Stations