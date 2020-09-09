PBS Expands Free Live Streaming to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, & Android
Last week we reported that PBS launched free live streaming on their website and Roku devices. The non-profit network has now expanded support to Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.
While there currently is support for Amazon Fire Tablets, there isn’t for Fire TV streaming players, which is expected to come soon.
To start, the live stream will be available from ~85 PBS stations (a full list is below), but PBS says that more stations will be available to stream in the future. To access the PBS App on Apple TV and Roku, just select Live TV from the home screen after downloading the app.
To access it on web:
- Click here to launch the Live Stream
- It will detect to see if any stations are available in your area
- If your market is supported it will display a Live Stream
Despite launching YouTube TV last year, PBS told us at the time that they were in active discussion with other streaming services. PBS CEO Paula Kerger confirmed that talks are on-going, but there are no new deals quite yet. By bringing streaming to their website, this seems this is the prime opportunity for PBS to find room in the streaming arena. As more and more people are cord cutting, obsoletion becomes a real risk for the public television broadcaster.
List of Available PBS Stations
|Common Name
|Call Sign
|DMA
|Alabama Public Television
|WEIQ
|Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alaska Public Media
|KAKM
|Anchorage, AK
|Arizona Public Media
|KUAT-TV
|Tucson, AZ
|AETN
|KAFT
|Little Rock, AR
|Austin PBS
|KLRU
|Austin, TX
|Colorado Public Television
|KBDI-TV
|Denver, CO
|CPBN CPTV
|WEDH
|Hartford-New Haven, CT
|Detroit Public Television
|WTVS
|Detroit, MI
|East Tennessee PBS
|WKOP-TV
|Knoxville, TN
|Illinois Public Media
|WILL-TV
|Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
|Iowa PBS
|KIIN
|Des Moines-Ames, IA
|KAMU
|KAMU-TV
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|Kansas City PBS
|KCPT
|Kansas City, MO
|KCTS 9
|KCTS-TV
|Seattle-Tacoma, WA
|KEDT
|KEDT
|Corpus Christi, TX
|KIXE
|KIXE-TV
|Chico-Redding, CA
|KLRN
|KLRN
|San Antonio, TX
|KMOS
|KMOS-TV
|Kansas City, MO
|PBS Reno
|KNPB
|Reno, NV
|KPBS
|KPBS
|San Diego, CA
|KPTS
|KPTS
|Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
|KRWG
|KRWG-TV
|El Paso (Las Cruces), TX
|KTWU
|KTWU
|Topeka, KS
|KUAC
|KUAC-TV
|Fairbanks, AK
|PBS Utah
|KUED
|Salt Lake City, UT
|KVIE
|KVIE
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
|Lakeland PBS
|KAWB
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|LPB
|KLPA-TV
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Maine Public Broadcasting
|WCBB
|Portland-Auburn, ME
|Milwaukee PBS
|WMVS
|Milwaukee, WI
|Montana PBS
|KUSM
|Butte-Bozeman, MT
|Mountain Lake PBS
|WCFE-TV
|Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY
|Nashville Public Television
|WNPT
|Nashville, TN
|NET Nebraska
|KTNE-TV
|Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE
|NM PBS
|KNME-TV
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
|The Nine Network of Public Media
|KETC
|St. Louis, MO
|NJTV
|WNJN
|New York City, NY
|Northern California Public Media
|KRCB
|San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA
|KOPB
|KOAC-TV
|Portland, OR
|Ozarks Public Television
|KOZJ
|Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
|PBS Charlotte
|WTVI
|Charlotte, NC
|PBS SoCal
|KOCE-TV
|Los Angeles, CA
|Pioneer PBS
|KWCM-TV
|Green Bay-Appleton, WI
|Prairie Public
|KFME
|Fargo-Valley City, ND
|Quad Cities PBS
|WQPT-TV
|Davenport, IA-Rock Island-Moline, IL
|Rhode Island PBS
|WSBE-TV
|Providence, RI
|Rocky Mountain PBS
|KRMA-TV
|Denver, CO
|Smoky Hills PBS
|KOOD
|Wichita Falls, TX -Lawton, OK
|Southern Oregon PBS
|KFTS
|Medford-Klamath Falls, OR
|South Dakota Public Broadcasting
|KBHE-TV
|Sioux Falls-Mitchell, SD
|KET
|WKGB-TV
|Lexington, KY
|The Nine Network of Public Media
|KETC
|St. Louis, MO
|THIRTEEN/WNET New York
|WNET
|New York City, NY
|UNC-TV
|WUNC-TV
|Raleigh-Durham, NC
|Vegas PBS
|KLVX
|Las Vegas, NV
|WBGU
|WBGU-TV
|Bowling Green, KY
|WEDU
|WEDU
|Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL
|WEIU
|WEIU-TV
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|West Virginia Public Broadcasting
|WSWP-TV
|Charleston-Huntington, WV
|WETA
|WETA-TV
|Washington DC
|WGTE
|WGTE-TV
|Toledo, OH
|WGVU
|WGVU-TV
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI
|WHRO
|WHRO-TV
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA
|WHUT
|WHUT-TV
|Washington DC
|WHYY
|WHYY-TV
|Philadelphia, PA
|WITF
|WITF-TV
|Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA
|WJCT
|WJCT
|Jacksonville, FL
|WKNO
|WKNO
|Memphis, TN
|WLIW
|WLIW
|New York City, NY
|WMHT
|WMHT
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|WNED
|WNED-TV
|Buffalo, NY
|WNIN
|WNIN
|Evansville, IN
|WOSU
|WOSU
|Columbus, OH
|WQED
|WQED
|Pittsburgh, PA
|WQLN
|WQLN
|Erie, PA
|WSIU
|WUSI-TV
|Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg-Mt Vernon
|WSRE
|WSRE
|Mobile, AL
|WFIU/WTIU
|WTIU
|Bloomington, IN
|WTTW
|WTTW
|Chicago, IL
|WTVP
|WTVP
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|WUCF
|WUCF-TV
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
|WUFT
|WUFT
|Gainesville, FL
|WVUT
|WVUT
|Terre Haute, IN
|WXXI Public Broadcasting
|WXXI-TV
|Rochester, NY
|WYES
|WYES-TV
|New Orleans, LA
|Wyoming PBS
|KCWC-TV
|Casper-Riverton, WY