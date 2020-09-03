PBS Launches Free Live Local Streaming of PBS Stations

After launching on YouTube TV late last year, PBS is now making it’s local networks available to stream for free. To start, the live stream will be available from ~85 PBS stations (a full list is below), but PBS says that more stations will be available to stream in the future.

When you go to the live stream, it will detect your location, which will only allow streaming of PBS stations in your broadcast area.

How to Stream Your Local PBS

Click here to launch the Live Stream

It will detect to see if any stations are available in your area

If your market is supported it will display a Live Stream

Currently, streaming is available on major web browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. You can also stream using the PBS Video Channel on Roku devices (just select Live TV from the home screen). While it’s not available on platforms like Apple TV or Fire TV, they are exploring bringing it there in the near future.

Despite launching YouTube TV last year, PBS told us at the time that they were in active discussion with other streaming services. PBS CEO Paula Kerger confirmed that talks are on-going, but there are no new deals quite yet. By brining streaming to their website, this seems this is the prime opportunity for PBS to find room in the streaming arena. As more and more people are cord cutting, obsoletion becomes a real risk for the public television broadcaster.

List of Available PBS Stations