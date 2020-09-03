PBS Launches Free Live Local Streaming of PBS Stations
After launching on YouTube TV late last year, PBS is now making it’s local networks available to stream for free. To start, the live stream will be available from ~85 PBS stations (a full list is below), but PBS says that more stations will be available to stream in the future.
When you go to the live stream, it will detect your location, which will only allow streaming of PBS stations in your broadcast area.
How to Stream Your Local PBS
- Click here to launch the Live Stream
- It will detect to see if any stations are available in your area
- If your market is supported it will display a Live Stream
Currently, streaming is available on major web browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. You can also stream using the PBS Video Channel on Roku devices (just select Live TV from the home screen). While it’s not available on platforms like Apple TV or Fire TV, they are exploring bringing it there in the near future.
Despite launching YouTube TV last year, PBS told us at the time that they were in active discussion with other streaming services. PBS CEO Paula Kerger confirmed that talks are on-going, but there are no new deals quite yet. By brining streaming to their website, this seems this is the prime opportunity for PBS to find room in the streaming arena. As more and more people are cord cutting, obsoletion becomes a real risk for the public television broadcaster.
List of Available PBS Stations
|Common Name
|Call Sign
|DMA
|Alabama Public Television
|WEIQ
|Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alaska Public Media
|KAKM
|Anchorage, AK
|Arizona Public Media
|KUAT-TV
|Tucson, AZ
|AETN
|KAFT
|Little Rock, AR
|Austin PBS
|KLRU
|Austin, TX
|Colorado Public Television
|KBDI-TV
|Denver, CO
|CPBN CPTV
|WEDH
|Hartford-New Haven, CT
|Detroit Public Television
|WTVS
|Detroit, MI
|East Tennessee PBS
|WKOP-TV
|Knoxville, TN
|Illinois Public Media
|WILL-TV
|Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
|Iowa PBS
|KIIN
|Des Moines-Ames, IA
|KAMU
|KAMU-TV
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|Kansas City PBS
|KCPT
|Kansas City, MO
|KCTS 9
|KCTS-TV
|Seattle-Tacoma, WA
|KEDT
|KEDT
|Corpus Christi, TX
|KIXE
|KIXE-TV
|Chico-Redding, CA
|KLRN
|KLRN
|San Antonio, TX
|KMOS
|KMOS-TV
|Kansas City, MO
|PBS Reno
|KNPB
|Reno, NV
|KPBS
|KPBS
|San Diego, CA
|KPTS
|KPTS
|Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
|KRWG
|KRWG-TV
|El Paso (Las Cruces), TX
|KTWU
|KTWU
|Topeka, KS
|KUAC
|KUAC-TV
|Fairbanks, AK
|PBS Utah
|KUED
|Salt Lake City, UT
|KVIE
|KVIE
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
|Lakeland PBS
|KAWB
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|LPB
|KLPA-TV
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Maine Public Broadcasting
|WCBB
|Portland-Auburn, ME
|Milwaukee PBS
|WMVS
|Milwaukee, WI
|Montana PBS
|KUSM
|Butte-Bozeman, MT
|Mountain Lake PBS
|WCFE-TV
|Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY
|Nashville Public Television
|WNPT
|Nashville, TN
|NET Nebraska
|KTNE-TV
|Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE
|NM PBS
|KNME-TV
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
|The Nine Network of Public Media
|KETC
|St. Louis, MO
|NJTV
|WNJN
|New York City, NY
|Northern California Public Media
|KRCB
|San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA
|KOPB
|KOAC-TV
|Portland, OR
|Ozarks Public Television
|KOZJ
|Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
|PBS Charlotte
|WTVI
|Charlotte, NC
|PBS SoCal
|KOCE-TV
|Los Angeles, CA
|Pioneer PBS
|KWCM-TV
|Green Bay-Appleton, WI
|Prairie Public
|KFME
|Fargo-Valley City, ND
|Quad Cities PBS
|WQPT-TV
|Davenport, IA-Rock Island-Moline, IL
|Rhode Island PBS
|WSBE-TV
|Providence, RI
|Rocky Mountain PBS
|KRMA-TV
|Denver, CO
|Smoky Hills PBS
|KOOD
|Wichita Falls, TX -Lawton, OK
|Southern Oregon PBS
|KFTS
|Medford-Klamath Falls, OR
|South Dakota Public Broadcasting
|KBHE-TV
|Sioux Falls-Mitchell, SD
|KET
|WKGB-TV
|Lexington, KY
|The Nine Network of Public Media
|KETC
|St. Louis, MO
|THIRTEEN/WNET New York
|WNET
|New York City, NY
|UNC-TV
|WUNC-TV
|Raleigh-Durham, NC
|Vegas PBS
|KLVX
|Las Vegas, NV
|WBGU
|WBGU-TV
|Bowling Green, KY
|WEDU
|WEDU
|Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL
|WEIU
|WEIU-TV
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|West Virginia Public Broadcasting
|WSWP-TV
|Charleston-Huntington, WV
|WETA
|WETA-TV
|Washington DC
|WGTE
|WGTE-TV
|Toledo, OH
|WGVU
|WGVU-TV
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI
|WHRO
|WHRO-TV
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA
|WHUT
|WHUT-TV
|Washington DC
|WHYY
|WHYY-TV
|Philadelphia, PA
|WITF
|WITF-TV
|Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA
|WJCT
|WJCT
|Jacksonville, FL
|WKNO
|WKNO
|Memphis, TN
|WLIW
|WLIW
|New York City, NY
|WMHT
|WMHT
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|WNED
|WNED-TV
|Buffalo, NY
|WNIN
|WNIN
|Evansville, IN
|WOSU
|WPBO
|Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS
|WQED
|WQED
|Pittsburgh, PA
|WQLN
|WQLN
|Erie, PA
|WSIU
|WUSI-TV
|Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg-Mt Vernon
|WSRE
|WSRE
|Mobile, AL
|WFIU/WTIU
|WTIU
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|WTTW
|WTTW
|Chicago, IL
|WTVP
|WTVP
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|WUCF
|WUCF-TV
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
|WUFT
|WUFT
|Gainesville, FL
|WVUT
|WVUT
|Terre Haute, IN
|WXXI Public Broadcasting
|WXXI-TV
|Rochester, NY
|WYES
|WYES-TV
|New Orleans, LA
|Wyoming PBS
|KCWC-TV
|Casper-Riverton, WY