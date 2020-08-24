Peacock Adds BBC Drama ‘Noughts + Crosses,’ Show Will Premiere as Peacock Original on Sept. 4

Peacock has added “Noughts + Crosses” to their original series roster. The BBC drama will be available on the platform beginning Sept. 4. The six-part series is based on a young adults novel by Malorie Blackman and premiered in the UK back in March.

“Noughts + Crosses” follows two young people, Sephy and Callum, as they try to overcome the racial lines that divide them with love. “Sephy is a ‘Cross,’ a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a ‘Nought,’ a white member of the underclass. The two have been friends since early childhood, but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age. It’s the story of two families separated by power and prejudice but forever entwined by fate, ” Deadline reports.

The show stars Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan, Paterson Joseph, Bonnie Mbuli, Kike Brimah, Helen Baxendale, Ian Hart, among others.

In July, Peacock announced a series of originals slated to premiere between August and early September. “Hitmen” and “Five Bedrooms” premiered in August, while “Departure” and “A.P. Bio” will come out on Sept. 3 and Sept. 17, respectively.

Earlier today, the streaming service announced the launch of the NBC Sports Channel for sports fans. The new, exclusive channel streams daytime live sports talk programming and is available on Peacock’s free tier.