Peacock Adds NBC News Playlists for New York, Philadelphia, and More

NBC Owned Television Stations today announced that local news playlists are now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. Users can access these stations through Peacock’s ‘News’ tab, giving them access content produced by 11 NBC owned stations for streaming audiences, as well as local news headlines.

This move to OTT follows the launch of streaming-only ‘digicasts’ by several NBC-owned stations, including WCAU in Philadelphia and WNBC in New York, with additional NBC and Telemundo-owned stations to follow later this year. The company will also feature NBCLX, the streaming-only joint venture between NBC and Telemundo-owned stations that offers a different spin on news broadcasts for adults ages 18-45, with features on mental health, the environment, social justice, and specially-crafted “LX Presents” documentaries. NBCLX is also available on Peacock.

Here’s the full list of NBC Owned Television Stations that should be making their way to Peacock, with more to follow:

KNBC — Los Angeles

KNSD — San Diego

KNTV — San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

WVIT — New Britain/Hartford/New Haven

WRC-TV — Washington D.C.

WTVJ — Miami/Ft. Lauderdale

WMAQ — Chicago

WBTS-CD — Boston

WNBC — New York City

WCAU — Philadelphia

WKAQ-TV — San Juan

KXAS-TV — Fort Worth/Dallas

The addition of local news is welcome for Peacock, which up until now only featured national news coverage. Paramount+ started to offer CBS stations right from its relaunch, and FOX’s Tubi also features local FOX affiliates thanks to its “News on Tubi” initiative.

NBC Owned Televisions Stations’ involvement is interesting as the group also operates COZI, a station dedicated to older, beloved TV shows. Could we start seeing COZI shows on Peacock in an on-demand or Peacock Channel status?

Peacock users can watch their local news playlists starting today. Local news is included with all subscription tiers of Peacock.