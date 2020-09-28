Peacock Adds Offline Downloads to Premium Plus Plan

Peacock is bringing a must requested feature to their streaming service. Today, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service finally enabled offline downloads.

This means users can now download their favorite shows to watch even when they are not connected to the internet. The feature is available to Premium Plus users which is $9.99 a month, or $4.99 for Comcast or Cox subscribers.

The feature had been pending since the service launched nationally back in July, but just went live today. It’s available for both Android and iOS users. Those on the Free and Premium tiers, can upgrade to the Premium Plus plan to try the feature with a 7-Day Free Trial.

On average, a 1 hour show will require about 500MB of storage on your device.

Offline downloads has become a must-have feature for streaming services. Just like Hulu and CBS All Access, offline access is only available on Peacock’s ad-free tier. Quibi is the only streaming service that has offered offline access on their ad-supported product.

Just last week, the streaming service announced they are now available for download on Roku devices, after months of negotiating.

Earlier this month, Comcast chairman and CEO, Brian L. Roberts announced that the service has reached 15 million signups.

The number has significantly climbed from the 10 million sign-ups they announced during their Q2 2020 earnings call back in July.

Roberts also revealed that the service is also performing well on Flex devices, which now has more than two million Flex devices in deployed (up from 1 million in May). Roberts stated that the Peacock is the second most-watched app on Flex, just behind Netflix, and it’s the number three app on X1 devices, following Netflix and YouTube. (Peacock is “closing in on number two” Roberts noted.)