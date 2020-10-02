Peacock Announces Debut of Two News Shows, ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show’ and ‘Zerlina’

Peacock has announced it will be adding two news shows to its roster. “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and “Zerlina” will debut on the streamer’s news commentary channel, The Choice, on Oct. 5. The two shows join the likes of “The Majority Report” and “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which are also available on the platform.

“News is a key differentiator for Peacock and we’re excited to bring more original and popular news programming to the platform. We will continue to expand news content on Peacock with a focus on aggregating varied perspectives and diverse voices,” said Jen Brown, SVP of topical programming and development for Peacock.

“The Mehdi Hasan Show” offers insightful reporting and probing interviews that examine the day’s events and provide a deeper level of context for the politics of our interconnected society, while “Zerlina” will offer incisive and timely coverage of politics and current events through in-depth conversations that unpack the latest developments and will draw back the curtain on their real-world consequences.

Earlier this week, Peacock announced they are bringing a much-requested feature to their streaming service. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service finally enabled offline downloads.

This means users can now download their favorite shows to watch even when they are not connected to the internet. The feature is available to Premium Plus users which is $9.99 a month, or $4.99 for Comcast or Cox subscribers.

The feature had been pending since the service launched nationally back in July, but just went live on Sept. 28 It’s available for both Android and iOS users.