Peacock Announces NFL Coverage Plans Including Fantasy Show, ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Pre and Postgame Coverage
The new NFL season is nearly here, and Peacock has officially announced its plans for what the streamer has in store on Sundays this season. The streaming service will also air “Sunday Night Football” games, concurrently with their broadcasts on NBC. But in addition to that, Peacock will be offering programming both before and after each week’s games.
Mathew Berry, the longtime fantasy football expert for ESPN, joined up with NBC and Peacock this summer, and NBCUniversal’s streaming service has now announced that Berry will host a new show called “Fantasy Football Pregame” to get fans ready for their weekly fantasy matchups.
On the show, which will air each Sunday of the season from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Berry’s cohost will be another former ESPN host, Michael Smith. Jay Croucher will serve as the show’s gambling expert, with Rotoworld analysts Patrick ‘RotoPat’ Daugherty and Denny Carter also featured.
Berry will also host the weekday show “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry” and appear on NBC’s pregame show, “Football Night in America,” which will also stream on Peacock.
Peacock also announced the return of “Peacock Sunday Night Football Final,” a postgame show that streams after the end of the “Sunday Night Football” game each week. That show will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms, while also featuring appearances by NBC commentators Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison, and Mike Florio.
Peacock’s Sunday NFL Coverage Schedule
|Time
|Show
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Fantasy Football Pregame
|7 p.m.
|Football Night in America*
|8:20 p.m.
|Sunday Night Football*
|Immediately following ‘SNF’
|Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- = Live NBC simulstream
The NBC and Peacock game slate begins with the annual “NFL Kickoff,” featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills, on Thursday, Sept. 8, followed by the year’s first Sunday night game in which Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
2022 NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule
|Date
|Week
|Matchup
|Thurs. Sept. 8
|NFL Kickoff
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
|Sun. Sept. 11
|Week 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
|Sun. Sept. 18
|Week 2
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|Sun. Sept. 25
|Week 3
|San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
|Sun. Oct. 2
|Week 4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|*Sun. Oct. 9
|Week 5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|*Sun. Oct. 16
|Week 6
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Oct. 23
|Week 7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
|*Sun. Oct. 30
|Week 8
|Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
|*Sun. Nov. 6
|Week 9
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
|*Sun. Nov. 13
|Week 10
|Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
|*Sun. Nov. 20
|Week 11
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|**Thurs. Nov. 24
|Week 12
|New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
|*Sun. Nov. 27
|Week 12
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Dec. 4
|Week 13
|Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
|*Sun. Dec. 11
|Week 14
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|*Sun. Dec. 18
|Week 15
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|Sun. Dec. 25
|Week 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
|*Sun. Jan. 1
|Week 17
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
|*Sun. Jan. 8
|Week 18
|TBD
- = Flex Week
** = Thanksgiving Night Game
