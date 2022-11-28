Peacock Announces Streaming Date for Billy Eichner Rom-Com ‘Bros’

Just in time for the holidays, Peacock is bringing one of the best-reviewed romantic comedies of the year to its service. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Peacock users will be able to stream “Bros,” the newest film from producer Judd Apatow and star Billy Eichner.

“Bros” stars Eichner as Bobby, a gay podcast host and museum curator in New York in his 40s who struggles romantically before he meets Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a lawyer very different from himself. In addition to the romance at the center of the film, Bobby is also trying to get the nation’s first LGBTQ history museum off the ground.

“Bros” saw some controversy upon its release, as Eichner was disappointed by the public’s lukewarm reaction to the film’s theatrical debut. Nevertheless, it was well-liked by critics and the audiences who did catch it in theaters. “Bros” currently holds an 88% rating amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience score is even higher at 90%.

When the film was first theatrically released in September, The Streamable predicted that an early December streaming date was likely thanks to the film’s romantic plot, as well as a subplot set specifically during the Christmas season.

The Dec. 2 streaming release date for “Bros” means it got a theatrical/transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) window of 63 days. This is just further evidence that NBCUniversal films do not have a firm guiding rule on how long users must wait before they get to see its movies on streaming.

The studio’s biggest hit of the year, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” landed on Peacock on Sept. 23. That’s 84 days after it debuted in theaters, although that decision was likely due to the animated film’s impressive box office performance, grossing over $920 million globally to date.

Another Universal animated film this year, “The Bad Guys,” arrived on Peacock on July 1, which was 70 days after it premiered in theaters. While not quite as prominent as the “Minions” film, “The Bad Guys” did gross nearly $100 million domestically and over $245 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Universal release “Halloween Ends” opened day-and-date on Peacock with its theatrical release later this month. That release was in keeping with the tradition of last year’s “Halloween Kills,” which also landed in theaters and on Peacock on the same day.

In the end, “Bros” got around the same theatrical window as “The Bad Guys,” despite the disappointment over its box office performance. Starting Dec. 2, fans of Apatow and Eichner will be able to see the movie from the comfort of their own home.