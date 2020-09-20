Peacock Begins Rolling Out on Roku Devices, Available to All in “Coming Days”

On Friday, Roku confirmed the deal saying “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps.” We earlier reported that the two sides were close to a deal.

They have said the new expanded deal will bring NBC content to The Roku Channel and involves a “meaningful” partnership around advertising.

NBC said on their new deal, “we are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country. More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.”