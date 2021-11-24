 Skip to Content
Peacock Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Riley Van Steward

While Peacock doesn’t currently have a Black Friday deal like Hulu's $0.99 for the next 12 months, there are still ways to save on the streaming service this holiday season.

Peacock is a great option if you want to stream “The Office,” “Parks and Rec,” and the first three seasons of “Yellowstone.” For sports fans, it includes Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame games, and Premier League games that don’t air on cable.

There are several ways to save money while streaming Peacock, everything from taking advantage of extended free trials or discounts with your credit card. If you want a deal on Netflix for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we got you covered.

1. Get 6 Months Free w/ Purchase of Chromecast

Any Google TV or Android TV device including Chromecasts, which currently retail for as low as $19.99, that is bought and activated during the Black Friday window ending on December 31st will have access to Peacock Premium for 6 months.

You will need to input a payment method, though you won’t have to pay anything until the 6-month offer expires, and you should see a promotion for Peacock under “Apps” or “For You” on your Google TV or Android TV device after you purchase and activate the device.

2. Get Peacock Premium Plus for Free with Your Amex Platinum

For Platinum cardholders, you can get up to $20 a month on four services: Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times, and Peacock.

For those who want video streaming, your best (and only option) is to use it on Peacock Premium ($5) or Peacock Premium Plus ($10). If you are a Xfinity or Cox subscriber, you will get an additional $5 OFF, meaning that Peacock Premium Plus is only $5 (and Premium is already free).

3. Other Great Streaming Deals

Service Deal Normal Price Link
Hulu 30-Day Free Trial $6.99 30-Day Free Trial
Paramount+ 30-Day Free Trial $9.99 30-Day Free Trial
Sling TV $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime $10 First Month Get $25 OFF your first month
Philo 50% OFF Your First Month $12.50 First Month Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
HBO Max 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually $8.33-$12.50 per Month Sign Up Now
discovery+ $0.99 For 3 Months $4.99 Sign Up Now
AMC+ $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now
Showtime $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now

About Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service that gives you original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. You’ll also have exclusive live access to WWE events and some special coverage for the Winter Olympics.

It includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docu-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

