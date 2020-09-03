Peacock Brings New Original Movie, ‘Curious George: Go West, Go Wild’, Plus First 9 Seasons of Show

Peacock is adding to their roster of kids’ programming with the addition of a new, original Curious George movie. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service will be celebrating the ever-so inquisitive little monkey’s birthday with the premiere of “Curious George: Go West, Go Wild.” The film premieres on Sept. 8.

The film follows George and Ted as they travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend. Their plans are upended when Ginny’s farm animals escape into the wild blue yonder. With the help of Emmett, a friendly farmhand with cowboy dreams, the group sets out to track the herd through the countryside, camp outdoors, fish for their dinner, and stumble into a ghost town.

In addition to “Go West, Go Wild,” Peacock will also debut three more films in September—“Curious George,” “Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!” and “Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle.” All three are slated to premiere on Sept. 20.

The streaming service will also give users access to seasons one – nine of “Curious George” on Sept. 20. Peacock currently has seasons 10-12, along with select episodes from season 13, which debuted as Peacock Originals when the service launched.

Peacock will also house two seasonal TV specials “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest,” and “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas.”